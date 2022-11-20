Al Gore’s Firm Dumps Intel Stock. It Also Sold Shopify and Microsoft Stock.

The investment firm co-founded by former vice president Al Gore recently made some big trades in the largest holdings of its portfolio.

In the third quarter, Generation Investment Management sold all its

Intel


(ticker:

INTC


) stock, halved the investment in e-commerce firm

Shopify


(SHOP), trimmed the stake in software giant

Microsoft


(MSFT), and bought more shares of cloud firm

Twilio


(TWLO). Generation disclosed the stock trades, among others, in a form it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.