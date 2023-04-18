Al Franken talks Senate resignation, George Santos, comedy

Al Franken regrets resigning from his Senate seat in 2017.

Page Six caught up with the former Minnesota senator at the premiere of the upcoming HBO series “White House Plumbers” and asked him if he regrets his decision to resign.

“Yep, I’ve been thinking that a lot for a long time,” he replied.

When Page Six asked if it “kills” him to see serial lying congressman, George Santos in office, Franken answered: “Yep, it’s bad, it’s bad.”

The former “SNL” writer and performer was first elected to the Senate in 2008 and won a second term in 2014.

He announced his resignation in December 2017 after several women accused him of sexual misconduct amid growing calls from his colleagues to step down.

Some of Franken’s colleagues later said they regretted it.

One of the women was former radio host and Playboy model, Leeann Tweeden.

She claimed Franken had forced an unwanted kiss during rehearsal for a skit during a USO tour and taken a silly photo pretending to grab her breasts while she slept.

After Tweeden went public with her accusations, Franken released a statement.





Al Franken admitted that he regrets resigning from the Senate in 2017. Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

“I certainly don’t remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way, but I send my sincerest apologies to Leeann. As to the photo, it was clearly intended to be funny but wasn’t. I shouldn’t have done it,” the statement said.

In his resignation speech, Franken said that “some of the allegations are simply not true, others I remember very differently.”

He also noted that he was “leaving while a man bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the Oval Office.”





Leeann Tweeden claimed that Franken forced a kiss during a rehearsal and took a photo pretending to grope her while she was sleeping. Leeann Tweeden @LeeannTweeden





Franken said he especially regrets resigning because of Rep. George Santos remaining in office after getting caught in multiple lies. Photo by Cory Ryan/Getty Images

Franken was referring to former President Trump’s infamous “Hollywood Access” leaked tape where he boasted about grabbing women by their genitalia and kissing them without their consent.

Meanwhile, the Stuart Smalley creator is keeping busy.

“I have a podcast,” he shared. “I just did ‘The Daily Show’ for 4 nights and that was fun. I’m going to be doing a little bit of acting soon, and writing.”





Franken recently hosted episodes of “The Daily Show.” The Daily Show





Franken poses with the cast of “Saturday Night Live” in 1992. AP Photo/Justin Sutcliffe, File





Franken performs on the “Weekend Update” segment of “SNL” in 1981. Fred Hermansky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Franken was at the 92nd Street Y to watch the first episode of the HBO limited series that goes behind the scenes of the Watergate scandal as Nixon’s henchmen E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, accidentally topple the presidency with their inept escapades including bugging the Democratic National Committee offices at the Watergate complex.

Also, there were the show’s stars, Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, Lena Headey, Judy Greer, Ike Barinholtz, and Yul Vasquez.