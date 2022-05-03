AKAM Stock Falls As Quarterly Earnings Miss Amid Acquisition Spree

Akamai Technologies (AKAM) reported first-quarter earnings Tuesday that missed Wall Street targets amid its acquisition spree. The earnings report sent AKAM stock down in extended trading even though revenue met expectations.
Cambridge, Mass.-based Akamai earnings rose 1% to $1.39 an adjusted share, the company said. Akamai revenue climbed 7% to $904 million.
Analysts expected Akamai earnings of $1.42 a share on revenue of $904 million for the period ended March 31. A year earlier, Akamai earned $1.38 a share on sales of $843 million.
Akamai stock fell 6% to near 107 in extended trading on the stock market today. AKAM stock rallied in March but dropped out of a buy zone in late April.
AKAM Stock: Security Revenue Up 23%
Meanwhile, the company said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, rose 4% to $391 million, in line with views.
Further, the company said security product revenue, including acquisitions, jumped 23% to $382 million.
Heading into the Akamai earnings report, the stock had a Relative Strength Rating of 76 out of a possible 99, according to IBD Stock Checkup. AKAM stock has dipped 4% in 2022.
Biggest Provider Of CDN Services
Akamai is the biggest provider of CDN services that also increase the speed of e-commerce transactions and business software downloads.
In addition, Akamai has expanded into cybersecurity services.
Continuing an acquisition spree, Akamai in February acquired Linode for $900 million. Linode is a cloud computing infrastructure provider for businesses. The deal better positions Akamai versus Cloudflare (NET), AKAM stock analysts said.
