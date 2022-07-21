AJ McCarron, Josh Rosen working out for Browns

The Browns may need an extra body at quarterback for the start of the 2022 season and they’re reportedly looking at a few options this week.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that two of those options are AJ McCarron and Josh Rosen. Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs are the current backups to Deshaun Watson, who is facing a potential suspension under the Personal Conduct Policy.

McCarron tore his ACL while playing for the Falcons in the preseason last year. The 2014 Bengals fifth-round pick appeared in 11 games and started three times during his time in Cincinnati before moving on to stints with the Raiders and Texans. He also started one game in Houston.

Rosen was the 10th overall pick in 2018, which put him nine spots behind former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Cardinals picked him, but traded him to the Dolphins after picking Kyler Murray the next year and he wound up in Atlanta as Matt Ryan‘s backup after McCarron’s injury last season.

