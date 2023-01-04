Airport evacuated so Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger could relieve himself

An entire Illinois airport was evacuated Wednesday so accused quadruple killer Bryan Kohberger could relieve himself, according to a report.

Bound in shackles, the former criminology doctoral student was led from a private jet into a Flightstar in Champaign around 11 a.m. Wednesday, photos obtained by TMZ show.

At least three armed officers accompanied Kohberger, clad in a red jumpsuit, into the mini airline pit stop, which was reportedly completely evacuated so the suspected murderer could use the facilities.

Even employees were asked to leave the building during the lockdown, the outlet reported, which lasted until Kohberger re-boarded his private ride.

The 2015 fixed-wing single-engine Pilatus that is taking Kohberger to Idaho was being refueled while he was inside the empty building, eyewitnesses said. The jet is reportedly owned by the Pennsylvania State Police, whose officers are accompanying Kohberger the roughly 2,400 miles to Moscow, Idaho.

Bryan Kohberger made a pit stop in Illinois on his extradition trip to Idaho.

The entire building was reportedly evacuated so Kohberger could use the bathroom.



Advertisement Kohberger was arrested at his parent’s home in Pennsylvania last week.

Kohberger is being transported in a private plane reportedly owned by the Pennsylvania State Police.



Kohberger is being extradited to the northwestern city to appear in court to answer charges in the Nov. 13 murders of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

Kohberger is acussed of killing (circle left to right) Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle.

The suspected killer was pursuing his PhD in criminology at Washington State University Pullman, less than 10 miles from where the students were found murdered in the beds of their off-campus house.

Kohberger was arrested last week at his parent’s home in Albrightsville, Pa. after driving cross-country from his Pullman home with his father. Kohberger’s white Hyundai has since become a focal point of the murder investigation. The two were pulled over twice by law enforcement but were let off both times with verbal warnings.

More details on the case and Kohberger’s alleged involvement will be revealed when he makes his first court appearance in Idaho, after which prosecutors can release his probable cause affidavit.