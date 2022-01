Verizon and AT&T are launching their 5G service nationwide, but are delaying the rollout at some airports on Wednesday as airlines continue to warn of flight cancellations and delays. CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports from Denver International Airport.

