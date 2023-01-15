Airline stocks fall after Delta’s weaker-than-expected guidance

Airline stocks fell before market open Friday after Delta Air Lines Inc. gave weaker-than-expected guidance for the first quarter.

The carrier’s fourth-quarter results beat analysts’ top and bottom line estimates, but its stock fell 4.4% premarket on weak guidance. Delta

forecast first-quarter earnings of 15 cents to 40 cents a share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were looking for earnings of 59 cents a share.

