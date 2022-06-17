Airline staffing shortages worsen summer travel chaos

Reuters

Thailand eases entry rules for tourists, scraps mask policy

Thailand announced on Friday it would abandon its much-criticised pre-registration process for foreign visitors and no longer require face masks to be worn in public, responding to a slower COVID-19 spread. The “Thailand Pass” system, where foreign tourists must seek prior approval from Thai authorities, will be halted from July 1, Tourism Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakan told reporters, removing one of the country’s last remaining travel curbs. Thailand is one of the world’s most popular travel destinations, but tourism businesses have long complained its requirement for foreigners to submit multiple documents – from vaccine and swab test certificates to medical insurance and hotel bookings – was impeding the sector’s recovery.