Aimee Carrero To Lead Opposite Rainn Wilson & Lil Rel In ‘Code 3’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Aimee Carrero (The Menu) is set to lead the buddy action-comedy Code 3 opposite Rainn Wilson and Lil Rel Howery. Production is set to begin in February.

She will portray Jessica, a newbie paramedic who is eager to learn is well-trained, and is superb under pressure. In the 24-hour shift where she’s training to replace Randy (Wilson), she’s in for an incredible day of surprises and realizations.

The film, by director Christopher Leone, follows a day in the life of two overworked, underpaid, and nearly burnt-out paramedics. One EMT is so burnt-out by the job that he is forcing himself to resign, though he first must embark on one last 24-hour shift to train his replacement. Everything that could happen on the job, from the mundane to the extreme, then happens on this final, exhilarating day.

The script for Code 3 hails from Leone and former paramedic Patrick Pianezza. Angela Cardon will oversee the project for Wayfarer Studios and will serve as its sole financier. Producers are Justin Baldoni and Andrew Calof for Wayfarer, Lawrence Mattis of Circle of Confusion, Matt Smith of Electro Corduroy Entertainment, and Paul “Pizza” Pianezza of Realdream. Wilson and Howery will executive produce, as well as Steve Sarowitz for Wayfarer, and Mike Jones for Silver Hearts Productions. Megan Herring co-produces for Circle of Confusion.

Carrero’s breakout role was in Season 2 of FX’s The Americans playing the character of Lucia. She can currently be seen in the Fox Searchlight film The Menu starring Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy, streaming now via HBO Max. Additionally, she co-starred in the Apple TV+ holiday film Spirited opposite Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell.

Up next, she will appear as a series regular in Amazon’s The Consultant opposite Christoph Waltz in the role of Patti.

Carrero is repped by Innovative Artists, 3Arts Entertainment, and Skrzyniarz & Mallean.