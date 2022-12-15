Aidan O’Connell, Payne Durham Opts Out of Citrus Bowl

Purdue Star Quarterback, Aidan O’Connell, has opted out of the Citrus Bowl. After walking on six years ago, Aidan O’Connell took a firm grasp of the starting quarterback job in 2021 but began to push for the job as a sophomore in 2019, where he played in six games.
Over the course of his career, he passed for 9,219 yards and had 65 touchdown passes to 30 interceptions.
He was a finalist this year for the Burlsworth Trophy, awarded to the nation’s best walk-on, where he ultimately lost the trophy to Georgia Quarterback, Stetson Bennett.
Aidan O’Connell had a great last season at Purdue, passing for 3,490 yards and 22 touchdowns. He will likely be a late-round draft pick in the NFL Draft this Spring.
Could this lead to other opt-outs?
Do not be surprised if you see others join Cory Trice and Aidan O’Connell in opting out. It has become more and more popular over the last few seasons, in particular with players that have NFL potential.
With the coaching change, the chance of Purdue’s star players opting out only increases over the next day or so to prepare for their NFL Dream.
In lieu of Aidan O’Connell opting out, look for fellow 6th-year senior, Austin Burton, to get a run at starting quarterback. He was O’Connell’s primary back-up during the season and was featured in some qb-run packages throughout the season. It would also not be surprising if Interim Head Coach Brian Brohm uses Michael Alaimo and Brady Allen as well, giving an opportunity for all three to showcase their skills as potential quarterbacks of the future for Purdue.
Payne Durham also opts out of Citrus Bowl
Purdue’s starting tight end Payne Durham just announced via his Instagram that he will also be opting out of the Citrus Bowl with his eye on his professional career ahead of him.
Durham had 560 receiving yards this season and caught 8 touchdown passes including 2 receiving touchdowns in Purdue’s big road win against ranked Illinois on the road that kept Purdue’s chances at the Big Ten West title alive.
He finishes his career at Purdue with 1275 yards and 21 touchdown receptions.