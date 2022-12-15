Aidan O’Connell, Payne Durham Opts Out of Citrus Bowl

Purdue Star Quarterback, Aidan O’Connell, has opted out of the Citrus Bowl. After walking on six years ago, Aidan O’Connell took a firm grasp of the starting quarterback job in 2021 but began to push for the job as a sophomore in 2019, where he played in six games. Over the course of his career, he passed for 9,219 yards and had 65 touchdown passes to 30 interceptions. He was a finalist this year for the Burlsworth Trophy, awarded to the nation’s best walk-on, where he ultimately lost the trophy to Georgia Quarterback, Stetson Bennett. Aidan O’Connell had a great last season at Purdue, passing for 3,490 yards and 22 touchdowns. He will likely be a late-round draft pick in the NFL Draft this Spring.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv

Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx

dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i

bHRyIj5Tb3VyY2U6IFB1cmR1ZSBRQiBBaWRhbiBPJiMzOTtDb25uZWxsIGV4

cGVjdGVkIHRvIGFubm91bmNlIHRvZGF5IHRoYXQgaGUmIzM5O3Mgc2tpcHBp

bmcgdGhlIENpdHJ1cyBCb3dsIGFnYWluc3QgTFNVLiBIZSYjMzk7bGwgYmUg

aGVhZGluZyB0byB0aGUgTkZMIGRyYWZ0LjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBldGUgVGhh

bWVsIChAUGV0ZVRoYW1lbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv

bS9QZXRlVGhhbWVsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjAzNDA0NDE0MjM2MTIzMTM3P3JlZl9z

cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDE1LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx

dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp

dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0

Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Could this lead to other opt-outs?

Do not be surprised if you see others join Cory Trice and Aidan O’Connell in opting out. It has become more and more popular over the last few seasons, in particular with players that have NFL potential. With the coaching change, the chance of Purdue’s star players opting out only increases over the next day or so to prepare for their NFL Dream. In lieu of Aidan O’Connell opting out, look for fellow 6th-year senior, Austin Burton, to get a run at starting quarterback. He was O’Connell’s primary back-up during the season and was featured in some qb-run packages throughout the season. It would also not be surprising if Interim Head Coach Brian Brohm uses Michael Alaimo and Brady Allen as well, giving an opportunity for all three to showcase their skills as potential quarterbacks of the future for Purdue.

Payne Durham also opts out of Citrus Bowl