Aidan Hutchinson out of practice with thigh injury

When Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters before Wednesday’s practice, he said that defensive tackle John Cominsky would miss practice but he didn’t reveal that another member of the defensive line would also sit the session out.

That defensive lineman was the team’s top pick in this year’s draft. Second overall pick Aidan Hutchinson made his first appearance on an NFL injury report after missing practice with a thigh injury.

Hutchinson had three sacks in the first half of last Sunday’s win over the Commanders, but suffered what Campbell called a charley horse after a shot to his leg. There was no sign of concern about his availability for this weekend’s game against the Vikings, although that could change if Hutchinson continues to miss time.

Running back D’Andre Swift (ankle), guard Jonah Jackson (finger), and Cominsky (hand) were the other Lions out of practice. Tight end T.J. Hockenson (hip), safety Juju Hughes (shoulder), cornerback Amani Oruwariye (back), and center Frank Ragnow (foot) were all limited participants.

