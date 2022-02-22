‘AGT’ Wheelchair daredevil suffers a horrific wipeout

The final act during the premiere episode of , the new spinoff about athletes doing the craziest and most epic stunts, had everyone gasping when 29-year-old wheelchair daredevil Aaron Wheelz suffered a horrifying and painful wipe out.

Wheelz, who was born with spina bifida, has had 23 surgeries in his life. Fortunately, it hasn’t had any effect on his determination.

“Here on America’s Got Talent: Extreme, everyone here is crazy. So for my performance, I’m pulling out all the stops. I’ve put in a lot of hours, a lot of crashes. It feels like I’ve been training my whole life for this. All my life I’ve been proving people wrong and pushing the limits and, so, tonight, that’s exactly what I’m gonna do,” stated Wheelz.

Ahead of his stunt, Wheelz admitted that he was really nervous, because he doesn’t always land the jump, which set the tone of the performance. Then, following the jump, Wheelz over-rotated and came down flat on his face as he slid down the lower portion of the ramp. The judges and audience screamed as Wheelz continued to skid until, eventually, he managed to slowly pick himself up.

However, what was even more shocking – while most people would call it a day after that experience, Wheelz insisted on doing the jump one more time to get it right, despite the fact that judge told him it was absolutely not necessary.

“Are you sure,” asked Cowell. “Because for us, that was enough. Trust me.”

“No, I gotta get it. You know, come this far,” said Wheelz, who also explained, “I think I’m good to do this. First one tells you what you did wrong.” With everyone on the edge of their seats, Wheelz took the jump again but, this time, stuck the landing.

“I actually feel sick,” said Cowell, who was incredibly relieved.

Viewers at home took to social media following Wheelz’ jump celebrating the stuntman, while others were emotional after seeing him triumph:

Back on the deliberation stage, Cowell shared, “I thought it was amazing, and you didn’t think it was good enough. Then you come back up again. Then you do it twice. You define, I think, why we made this show, if you want my honest opinion. You know, this is what we were looking for. I think you are an amazing person. Got every chance of winning this, you know that.”

However, the person who was most impressed was judge , who shared, “Your life is so aspirational. I mean, you are the definition of never giving up. I think it’s absolutely incredible. When I think of an AGT: Extreme champion, I think of someone who pushes their limits, and I just can’t wait to see what you get to do next, Wheelz, because you’re going to the finals.” Bella then stood up and slammed her hand down on the Golden Buzzer.

“You’re incredible. You made me feel emotional. You make me feel emotional now. Like, oh, my gosh, I’m gonna cry. You’re just gonna touch the world. You’re gonna do a lot of great things. You already are. So I’m so honored to give you my Golden Buzzer,” stated Bella.

America’s Got Talent: Extreme airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

