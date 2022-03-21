Aggressive TV Moves Into Long Form With ‘Escape Attempt’ Adaptation – The Hamden Journal

New York creative agency Aggressive TV is moving into long-form series with a six-part sci-fi adaptation of Arkady and Boris Strugatsky’s Escape Attempt.

The show’s pilot episode will be launched at next month’s Mip TV as Aggressive seeks co-production and pre-acquisition partners.

Set within the Strugartsky Brothers’ universe, the project follows the fates of Saul, Ana and Vadim and the mystery world they have discovered.

“We feel that the unique tone of Escape Attempt becomes more relevant in the world of today,” said Aggressive TV Co-founder Daniel Shapiro. “Our current universe is full of anxiety, and sometimes we need to explore our own ways to possibly escape.”

International co-production opportunities, as well as sales of the finished series, are being handled by L.A.-based consulting and distribution firm Marenzi and Associates.