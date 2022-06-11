Aggies walk it off in Game 1 of NCAA super regional

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Louisville baseball team is looking to end a College World Series drought that predates most players on its roster. Ditto Texas A&M.

The No. 12 Cardinals (42-19-1) and No. 5 Aggies (40-18) will settle the score this weekend when a best-of-three NCAA Tournament super regional series begins at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Texas.

Taking the mound for Louisville is senior righty Jared Poland. In front of Texas A&M’s rowdy 12th Man, the Cardinals’ ace will try to bounce back from his last start, when he allowed a season-high seven runs in a loss to Michigan in Game 2 of regional play at Jim Patterson Stadium.

“I wasn’t making great pitches, wasn’t pitching the best I could,” Poland said Thursday in College Station. “Baseball is kind of a game of failure. You gotta have short-term memory loss, so I’m gonna do that.”

Starting lineups for Louisville baseball vs. Texas A&M

Texas A&M will counter with sophomore Nathan Dettmer. The righty is 5-2 in 16 starts with a 4.67 ERA and 71 strikeouts across 79 innings.

ESPN will broadcast Game 1 of the College Station Super Regional. The game will also be livestreamed on ESPN.com/watch.

Mike Monaco will handle the play-by-play duties, and Louisville native Chris Burke, a six-year MLB veteran best know for his postseason heroics with the Houston Astros in 2005, will provide in-game analysis.

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

Those looking to hear the Louisville radio broadcast can tune into 93.9 The Ville online for Sean Moth’s call.

