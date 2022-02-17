Agent, Manager, Trinity Artists International Founder Was 37 – The Hamden Journal

Travis Engel, a former agent who co-founded the talent management firm Trinity Artists International, died Monday of cardiac arrest in Culver City. He was 37.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our colleague, partner and friend Travis Engle,” Trinity Artists International said in a social media post (read it below). “He had not only been family, but also a valued member of our team since day one and will be missed tremendously.”

Born on March 16, 1984, in South Lake, Texas, Engel began his entertainment career as a production assistant at the Wow Factor before becoming a talent agent at Affinity Artists Agency for about two years. He worked as a talent manager for seven years before starting Trinity Artists International with his partners Wendy Lungaro, Jeff Smith and Sheila Finegan.

He was director of theatrical talent at Trinity, which reps actors for television, film and commercials, as well as stage performers and models.

“Travis was one of the good guys and funny,” Finegan told The Hamden Journal. “We have gotten so many emails from people expressing how kind he was.”

A member of the National Conference of Personal Managers, Engel also was a longtime executive producer at Lone Star Entertainment, producing TV pilot, web series and short films, per his LinkedIn profile. He also was a longtime volunteer at the Boys & Girls Club of America.

Engel is survived by his wife, Lola; their 4-year-old son, Jordi; and Engle’s parents.