AGC Studios President Of Sales Crystal Bourbeau Exits Company – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Crystal Bourbeau has exited Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios as President of Worldwide Sales and Distribution after joining the company last October.

AGC told us: “Crystal did terrific work at AFM and EFM during her stint at AGC but both parties came to the conclusion that it wasn’t an ideal long term fit for Crystal within the AGC senior management ranks and so have very amicably parted ways.”

SVP worldwide sales and distribution Diane Ferrandez, who herself joined the company last month, has assumed Bourbeau’s duties and is due to shortly relocate from London to LA.

Bourbeau has previously worked at Lionsgate and Solstice Studios.

AGC’s film sales ranks have been through a transition period the last 12 months. Sales President Michael Rothstein left last year and has subsequently set up sales company Mossbank with former AGC staffer Samuel Hall. London-based AGC exec Callum Grant also left the company last year.

AGC last month announced that Sara Ghorra has joined as Manager of Worldwide Sales and Distribution, and that Emma Beedenbender was joining as Executive Assistant to Bourbeau.

AGC, which has a busy slate of film and TV projects, is in production on John Cena action movie Freelance. Recent doc The Tindler Swindler was a hit on Netflix and as we revealed, the company launched Chris Pine’s directorial debut Poolman at the recent virtual EFM.