Agatha Christie novels to be edited for modern readers

Several novels by Agatha Christie have become the most recent works of literature to be updated to remove racist references and language that may be seen as offensive to modern-day readers.

HarperCollins has edited— and in some cases scrapped entire passages — from new editions of Christie’s beloved detective novels, Poirot and Miss Marple, The Telegraph reported.

New editions scrape references to ethnicity, such as describing a character as black, Jewish or “Oriental.”

A female character’s torso that was once described as being made “of black marble” and a judge’s “Indian temper” were also cut — as were references to Gypsys and “natives.”

The N-word has also been completely removed from the revised editions in both Christie’s prose and in the dialogue spoken by her characters.





HarperCollins has edited— and in some cases scraped entire passages — from new editions of Christie’s beloved detective novels, Poirot and Miss Marple. Popperfoto via Getty Images

The changes come after several classic works of literature, including children’s books by Roald Dahl and Ian Fleming’s James Bond novels, have recently been cleansed by sensitivity readers.

HarperCollins also enlisted the help of sensitivity readers to produce new editions of the entire Miss Marple series and select Poirot novels, which were written between 1920 and 1976, the year of Christie’s death.

Some of the reworked editions were released in 2020, though HarperCollins plans to release more in the future, according to The Telegraph.





The edited books were written between 1920 and 1976, a year before Christie’s death. Getty Images

Much of Christie’s own narration, including the inner monologues of Miss Jane Marple or Hercule Poirot, has been altered, and sections of dialogue that depict unsympathetic characters have been cut in the reworked versions.

In old editions of the 1937 Poirot novel “Death on the Nile,” the character Mrs. Allerton complains about a group of children who “come back and stare, and stare, and their eyes are simply disgusting, and so are their noses, and I don’t believe I really like children.”





Revised editions of the books will stray away from describing characters’ races and ethnicities in order to not offend readers. Bettmann Archive

However, in the new editions, Mrs. Allerton simply states: “They come back and stare, and stare. And I don’t believe I really like children.”

The new edition of the 1964 Miss Marple novel “A Caribbean Mystery” excludes old descriptions of a West Indian hotel worker who smiled with “such lovely white teeth.” Similar references to “beautiful teeth” were also scraped.

In the same novel, an entire passage where a character cannot see a black woman in some bushes at night has been removed as well.





Christie’s 1939 novel And Then There Were None was previously published under a name that included a racist term. Getty Images

References in Christie’s 1920 debut novel “The Mysterious Affair at Styles” to a character that is “a Jew, of course,” have been removed completely. In the new editions, Poirot makes no such comment.

It’s not the first time Christie’s works have been revised to appease modern audiences. Her 1939 novel “And Then There Were None” was published up until 1977 under a different title that included a racist term.