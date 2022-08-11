AG Merrick Garland asks federal court to unseal search warrant of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home

Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed Thursday that he “personally approved” requesting the search warrant that triggered Monday’s unprecedented raid on the Florida home of former President Donald Trump and revealed the Justice Department had asked a federal magistrate judge to unseal copies of the warrant — if Trump and his legal team do not object.

“The Department filed the motion to make public the warrant and receipt in light of the former president’s public confirmation with the search, the surrounding circumstances, and the substantial public interest in this matter,” Garland told reporters.

“Faithful adherence to the rule of law is the bedrock principle of the Justice Department and of our democracy, upholding the rule of law means applying the law evenly without fear or favor. under my watch, that is precisely what the Justice Department is doing,” he continued.

Garland, who spoke for four minutes and took no questions, confirmed that copies of the search warrant and FBI property receipt were given to Trump’s attorneys on Monday and added that they were “on site during the search.”

While the DOJ has been criticized for failing to publicly address the raid — which is reportedly connected to classified documents the 45th president may have kept at Mar-a-Lago, Garland insisted “Much of our work is by necessity conducted out of the public eye.”

“We do that to protect the constitutional rights of all Americans and to protect the integrity of our investigations,” he added.

The Attorney General also addressed the recent “unfounded attacks” towards the FBI and Department of Justice in the aftermath of the search, saying he “will not stand by silently when their integrity is unfairly attacked.”

“The men and women of the FBI and the Justice Department are dedicated, patriotic public servants. Every day they protect the American people from violent crime, terrorism and other threats to their safety while safeguarding our civil rights. They do so at great personal sacrifice and risk to themselves. I am honored to work alongside them.”

US Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks about the FBI’s search warrant served at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida during a statement at the US Justice Department on August 11, 2022. REUTERS

An aerial view of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. AP Photo/Steve Helber