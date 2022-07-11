AG Garland not protecting SCOTUS justices from protestors: Ted Cruz

Sen. Ted Cruz has asked for Attorney General Merrick Garland to come to Capitol Hill and explain why the Justice Department isn’t enforcing a federal law banning protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices.

In a July 7 letter to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Cruz wrote that Garland “has shown little urgency to protect Supreme Court Justices despite calls from the Supreme Court Marshal and multiple governors to do so.”

“[D]espite clear evidence that federal law was violated by mobs of protestors at the Justices’ homes, the head of the Department of Justice, and chief law enforcement officer of the United States, flatly refused to enforce federal law,” he added.

Protests initially erupted in May outside the Supreme Court building when a draft opinion leaked showing that the justices were poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that guaranteed a woman’s right to an abortion nationwide.

After fencing was erected outside the building, the protesters moved on to the homes of the court’s key conservative justices.

Sen. Ted Cruz called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to explain why he won’t stop protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

After a draft opinion was leaked that indicated the court intended to overturn Roe v. Wade, protests erupted outside the justices’ homes. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

One protestor was found outside of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home with a gun, a knife, and pepper spray and allegedly told police that he intended to kill the justice. ​​ Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The demonstrations ramped up in intensity when the high court released its final ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization June 24, overturning Roe and another precedent, Planned Parenthood v. Casey and leaving it up to each state to either ban or restrict the procedure.

​​In his letter, Cruz cited 18 U.S.C. 1507, which states that anyone who has the intent of “interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness, or court officer” and pickets or parades in or near a court building or residence “occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness or court officer” will face a fine or imprisonment of one year.

“Congress passed this law to allow judges at every level of the judiciary the freedom to exercise their judicial power free from outside influence or intimidation,” Cruz wrote. “Article III of the Constitution guarantees judicial independence by granting judges life tenure and salary protection so they are not influenced by anything but the law and facts in the case before them.”

Cruz accused Garland of showing “little urgency to protect Supreme Court Justices.” REUTERS/Pool via REUTERS

The Texas lawmaker also cited the arrest of an armed man outside the Maryland home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh 16 days before the Dobbs ruling was handed down.

Nicholas John Roske, 26, was found outside of Kavanaugh’s home with a gun, a knife, and pepper spray and allegedly told police that he intended to kill the justice. ​​

“Intimidation attempts have also occurred at the homes of Justice Alito, Justice Thomas, Justice Barrett and Chief Justice Roberts,” Cruz wrote. “In response to these threats, Attorney General Garland merely stated, ‘The Justice Department will not tolerate violence or threats of violence against judges or any other public servants at work, home, or any other location.’ Attorney General Garland’s refusal to act, however, calls into question the sincerity of this statement.”

Cruz asked Durbin to call Garland to testify at a Tuesday Judiciary Committee hearing on the aftermath of the Dobbs ruling.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.