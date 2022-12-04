‘Aftersun’ Wins 7 Awards Including Best Film  – The Hamden Journal

Scottish filmmaker Charlotte Wells’s acclaimed debut feature Aftersun swept the board, snagging seven wins at the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) in London this evening.
The film won Best British Independent Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and The Douglas Hickox Award for Best Debut Director. This evening’s four wins were added to the film’s previously announced haul in the craft categories with three wins including Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Music Supervision.
Georgia Oakley’s 1980s Section 28 era set Blue Jean, which trailed only Aftersun for the most nominations, picked up three awards on the night: Best Lead Performance for Rosy McEwen, Best Supporting Performance for Kerrie Hayes, and Oakley took home the Best Debut Screenwriter award sponsored by Film4.
Elsewhere, Safia Oakley-Green won the Breakthrough Performance award for her role in Andrew Cumming’s debut feature The Origin and Tamara Lawrance and Letitia Wright picked up BIFA’s inaugural Best Joint Lead Performance for their portrayal of real-life siblings who communicated only with each other in Agnieszka Smoczynska’s 2022 feature The Silent Twins.
Our River…Our Sky took home the Best Ensemble award for cast members including Zainab Joda, Darina Al Joundi, Amed Hashimi, Mahmoud Abo Al Abbas, Basim Hajar, Labwa Arab, Meriam Abbas, and Siham Mustafa, who portray neighbors caught in Baghdad during the civil war of 2006. Joachim Trier’s millennial romcom The Worst Person in the World won the Best International Independent Film award.
Previously announced craft award winners were also honored at the ceremony, including Jenny Beavan for Best Costume Design for her work on Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Matthew Herbert for Best Original Music sponsored by Universal Music Publishing Group for The Wonder, Eugene Souleiman and Scarlett O’Connell for Best Make-Up and Hair Design for Medusa Deluxe, Helen Scott for Best Production Design for Living, David Simpson for Best Effects for Men and Tim Harrison, Raoul Brand and Cassandra Rutledge for Best Sound for Flux Gourmet.
The 2022 Richard Harris Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Actor to British Film was presented to Samantha Morton.
The Special Jury Prize, awarded by the BIFA Main Jury and presented by 2022 jury member Jenna Coleman, was given to Open Door for their work helping talented young people without financial support or resources gain places at leading UK drama schools.
Check out the full winners list below:
The Richard Harris Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Actor to British Film
Samantha Morton
The Special Jury Prize
Open Door
Best British Independent Film
« AFTERSUN Charlotte Wells, Barry Jenkins, Mark Ceryak, Adele Romanski, Amy Jackson
BLUE JEAN Georgia Oakley, Hélène Sifre
GOOD LUCK TO YOU, LEO GRANDE Sophie Hyde, Katy Brand, Debbie Gray, Adrian Politowski
LIVING Oliver Hermanus, Kazuo Ishiguro, Stephen Woolley, Elizabeth Karlsen
THE WONDER Sebastián Lelio, Emma Donoghue, Alice Birch, Juliette Howell, Andrew Lowe, Tessa Ross, Ed Guiney
Best Director sponsored by Sky Cinema
OLIVER HERMANUS Living
SOPHIE HYDE Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
SEBASTIÁN LELIO The Wonder
GEORGIA OAKLEY Blue Jean
« CHARLOTTE WELLS Aftersun
Best Screenplay
KATY BRAND Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
KAZUO ISHIGURO Living
SEBASTIÁN LELIO, ALICE BIRCH, EMMA DONOGHUE The Wonder
GEORGIA OAKLEY Blue Jean
« CHARLOTTE WELLS Aftersun
Best Lead Performance
SALLY HAWKINS The Lost King
COSMO JARVIS It Is in Us All
EMMA MACKEY Emily
« ROSY McEWEN Blue Jean
BILL NIGHY Living
FLORENCE PUGH The Wonder
EMILY WATSON God’s Creatures
HALA ZEIN Nezouh
Best Supporting Performance
ZOEY DEUTCH The Outfit
AISLING FRANCIOSI God’s Creatures
LUCY HALLIDAY Blue Jean
« KERRIE HAYES Blue Jean
ZAINAB JODA Our River… Our Sky
FATMA MOHAMED Flux Gourmet
PAUL MESCAL God’s Creatures
FIONN WHITEHEAD Emily
AIMEE LOU WOOD Living
Best Joint Lead Performance
FRANKIE CORIO, PAUL MESCAL Aftersun
DARYL McCORMACK, EMMA THOMPSON Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
JESSIE BUCKLEY, RORY KINNEAR Men
« TAMARA LAWRANCE, LETITIA WRIGHT The Silent Twin
Best Ensemble Performance
BLUE JEAN Ensemble including Rosy McEwen, Kerrie Hayes, Lucy Halliday, Lydia Page, Stacy
Abalogun, Farrah Cave, Amy Booth-Steel
EMILY Ensemble including Amelia Gething, Emma Mackey, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Fionn Whitehead, Alexandra Dowling, Gemma Jones, Adrian Dunbar
FLUX GOURMET Ensemble including Makis Papadimitriou, Gwendoline Christie, Asa Butterfield, Fatma Mohamed, Ariane Labed, Richard Bremmer
« OUR RIVER… OUR SKY Ensemble including Zainab Joda, Darina Al Joundi, Amed Hashimi, Mahmoud Abo Al Abbas, Basim Hajar, Labwa Arab, Meriam Abbas, Siham Mustafa
THE WONDER Ensemble including Kíla Lord Cassidy, Florence Pugh, Tom Burke, Toby Jones, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Ciarán Hinds, Brían F. O’Byrne, Josie Walker
The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director) sponsored by BBC Film
ANDREW CUMMING The Origin
THOMAS HARDIMAN Medusa Deluxe
FRANCES O’CONNOR Emily
GEORGIA OAKLEY Blue Jean
« CHARLOTTE WELLS Aftersun
Breakthrough Producer sponsored by Pinewood and Shepperton Studios
ALEKSANDRA BILIĆ, JENNIFER CORCORAN Nascondino [Hide & Seek]
PAUL KENNEDY Nightride [also produced by Jon Silk]
RUPERT MAJENDIE Brian and Charles
« NADIRA MURRAY Winners [also produced by Paul Welsh]
HÉLÈNE SIFRE Blue Jean
Breakthrough Performance sponsored by Netflix
FRANKIE CORIO Aftersun
LEO LONG I Used to Be Famous
KÍLA LORD CASSIDY The Wonder
ROSY McEWEN Blue Jean
« SAFIA OAKLEY-GREEN The Origin
Best Debut Screenwriter sponsored by Film4
SHANE CROWLEY God’s Creatures
DAVID EARL, CHRIS HAYWARD Brian and Charles
RUTH GREENBERG The Origin
« GEORGIA OAKLEY Blue Jean
CHARLOTTE WELLS Aftersun
Best Debut Director – Feature Documentary
« KATHRYN FERGUSON Nothing Compares
VICTORIA FIORE Nascondino [Hide & Seek]
LEAH GORDON, EDDIE HUTTON MILLS Kanaval: A People’s History of Haiti in Six Chapters
JONO McLEOD My Old School
BECKY HUTNER Fashion Reimagined
The Raindance Discovery Award
ELECTRIC MALADY Marie Lidén, Aimara Reques
FADIA’S TREE Sarah Beddington, Susan Simnett
OFF THE RAILS Peter Day, Grant Keir, Rob Alexander
REBELLION Elena Sánchez Bellot, Maia Kenworthy, Kat Mansoor
« WINNERS Hassan Nazer, Nadira Murray, Paul Welsh
Best Feature Documentary sponsored by Intermission
MY CHILDHOOD, MY COUNTRY – 20 YEARS IN AFGHANISTAN Phil Grabsky, Shoaib Sharifi, Amanda Wilkie
MY OLD SCHOOL Jono McLeod, John Archer, Olivia Lichtenstein
NASCONDINO [HIDE & SEEK] Victoria Fiore, Jennifer Corcoran, Aleksandra Bilić
« NOTHING COMPARES Kathryn Ferguson, Eleanor Emptage, Michael Mallie
YOUNG PLATO Neasa Ní Chianáin, Declan McGrath, David Rane
Best British Short Film supported by BFI Network
A FOX IN THE NIGHT Keeran Anwar Blessie, Benjamin Jacob Smith
HONESTY Roxy Rezvany, Emily Renée, Elly Camisa
SANDSTORM Seemab Gul, Abid Aziz Merchant
SCALE Joseph Pierce, Hélène Mitjavile
« TOO ROUGH Sean Lìonadh, Ross McKenzie, Alfredo Covell
Best International Independent Film sponsored by Champagne Taittinger
ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov,
CLOSE Lukas Dhont, Angelo Tijssens, Michiel Dhont, Dirk Impens
DECISION TO LEAVE Park Chan-wook, Chung Seo-Kyung
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca
« THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, Thomas Robsahm
Best Casting sponsored by Casting Society & Spotlight
« SHAHEEN BAIG Blue Jean
LEILA BERTRAND Our River… Our Sky
KHARMEL COCHRANE The Silent Twins
KAHLEEN CRAWFORD Living
LUCY PARDEE Aftersun
Best Cinematography sponsored by Dirty Looks & Kodak
ALFREDO DE JUAN Nascondino [Hide & Seek]
ROB HARDY Men J
OEL HONEYWELL Kanaval: A People’s History of Haiti in Six Chapters
« GREGORY OKE Aftersun
ARI WEGNER The Wonder
Best Costume Design
« JENNY BEAVAN Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
SAFFRON CULLANE Flux Gourmet (with
Gwendoline Christie’s costumes by Giles
Deacon)
ODILE DICKS-MIREAUX The Wonder
FRANK GALLACHER Aftersun
SANDY POWELL Living
Best Editing
JOANNA CRICKMAY Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts
IZABELLA CURRY Blue Jean
MÁTYÁS FEKETE Flux Gourmet
MICK MAHON Nothing Compares
« BLAIR McCLENDON Aftersun
Best Original Music sponsored by Universal Music Publishing
DANNY BENSI, SAUNDER JURRIAANS God’s Creatures
OLIVER COATES Aftersun
« MATTHEW HERBERT The Wonder
ADAM JANOTA BZOWSKI The Origin
BEN SALISBURY, GEOFF BARROW Men
Best Make-Up & Hair Design
OYA AYGÖR, MURAT ÇAĞIN Aftersun
MORNA FERGUSON, LORRI ANN KING The Wonder
SIOBHAN HARPER-RYAN Flux Gourmet
NIAMH MORRISON The Origin
« EUGENE SOULEIMAN, SCARLETT O’CONNELL Medusa Deluxe
Best Effects
CHRIS MARSHALL The Feast
« DAVID SIMPSON Men
AHMED YOUSRY Nezouh
Best Music Supervision
« LUCY BRIGHT Aftersun
PHIL CANNING The Phantom of the Open
RUPERT HOLLIER Living
Best Sound supported by Halo
« TIM HARRISON, RAOUL BRAND,
CASSANDRA RUTLEDGE Flux Gourmet
GLENN FREEMANTLE, BEN BARKER, GILLIAN DODDERS, HOWARD BARGROFF, MITCH LOW Men
JOVAN AJDER, İSMAIL ALACAN, RUBEN AGUIRRE BARBA, VIJAY RATHINAM Aftersun
HUGH FOX, BEN BAIRD The Wonder
DOM CORBISIERO, DAI SHELL The Feast
Best Production Design
FLETCHER JARVIS Flux Gourmet
GRANT MONTGOMERY The Wonder
« HELEN SCOTT Living
BILLUR TURAN Aftersun
GARY WILLIAMSON Medusa Deluxe