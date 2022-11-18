‘Aftersun’ Leads British Independent Film Awards Craft Winners – The Hamden Journal

Scottish filmmaker Charlotte Wells’s debut feature Aftersun has bagged three awards in the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) craft categories, the year’s most wins.

Aftersun’s wins include Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Music Supervision. The latter is a new category introduced this year.

The Cannes breakout also leads overall nominations for this year’s British Independent Film Awards with a sweeping 16 nods, including Best Director and Best film.

The Best Casting award was picked up by Shaheen Baig for Blue Jean. The soulful social drama about homophobia in Thatcherite Britain has 13 nominations.

Elsewhere, Oliver Hermanus’ Living, a Kazuo Ishiguro-penned update of Kurosawa’s Ikiru, was awarded Best Production Design for Helen Scott. Sebastián Lelio’s The Wonder picked up the Best Original Music gong, Best Costume Design went to Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Best Effects for Alex Garland’s Men, and Best Make-Up & Hair Design for Medusa Deluxe.

Peter Strickland rounds out the craft winners with Best Sound for Flux Gourmet.

The winners in all remaining categories will be announced at the 25th BIFA ceremony on Sunday 4th December, at Old Billingsgate.