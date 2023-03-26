After year absence, Jose Ramirez triumphant in Fresno return. Now he’s calling out champions

Even before Jose Ramirez stepped back into the boxing ring after being away for over a year, he had his eyes set on become a world champion again.

That was no slight to his opponent Saturday night in Richard Commey at the Save Mart Center, where Ramirez won by knockout in a WBC junior welterweight title eliminator.

Ramirez (28-1, 18 KOs) sealed the fight with two knockdowns in the 11th round. And he’s hoping Saturday’s win sends him back onto the championship contention track.

“The goal is always to be a world champion, and that’s what I’m going after,” he said. “After this fight, I’m calling everybody out … all the champions out. I’m ready to face them.

“There’s been another side to the story of other fights not happening. But I’m tired of talking about that. It’s time for me to go out there and perform and show the world that I’m the best at 140 (pounds). I’m going to prove it one fight at a time.”

Ramirez was to fight WBC world champion Regis Prograis, but passed up his title shot because the purse was split at 65%-35% in favor of Prograis. Ramirez said he would’ve fought Prograis if the purse would’ve paid him 40%.

Instead, the former world champion fought Commey before a 11,000 fans and stood strong against Ramirez..

“In this level of competition, ain’t nobody afraid of anybody,” Ramirez said. “I’m definitely not afraid of any fighter at 140.”

Ramirez last fought in March 2022 when he won a unanimous decision over Jose Pedraza at the Save Mart Center.

He took the rest of the year off to marry his longtime girlfriend, Marisol, in November.

Ramirez will ramp up his fights this year and said “the goal is to fight 2 or 3 times” in 2023.