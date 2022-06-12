After weather delay, Arkansas baseball set to resume vs UNC in Chapel Hill super regional Game 2

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The second game of the Chapel Hill super regional between Arkansas baseball and North Carolina on Sunday is set to resume at 2:30 CT.

At 1:43 p.m., fans were asked to leave Boshamer Stadium because of a weather delay.

Players returned to the field to warm up at 2:11 CT. Fans starting walking back into the stadium at 2:15.

Arkansas (42-19), which can earn a trip to the College World Series with a win, had the bases loaded with two outs in the second inning before a strikeout ended the frame. The game is scoreless entering the third inning.

The No. 10 national seed Tar Heels (42-21) will try to force a winner-take-all game Monday. The Razorbacks earned a 4-1 victory in the opening game of the series.

More: Arkansas baseball one win away from making College World Series, avoiding last season’s fate

More: Who will win the Chapel Hill super regional? Our predictions for Arkansas baseball vs. UNC

More: Why those who know Hagen Smith say Arkansas baseball Freshman All-American was made for big moments

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @RoddBaxley.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas baseball set to resume vs. UNC after rain delay