After the Aggies’ Gator Bowl stunt, don’t talk to me about the ‘12th Man’ ever again

Enough about A&M and the ‘12th Man’

I don’t ever want to hear about Texas A&M’s “12th Man” again after the Aggies pulled out of the Gator Bowl because “we just don’t have enough scholarship players available to field a team,” according to head coach Jimbo Fisher. (Dec. 23, 1B, “Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due to COVID-19”)

If the reason for pulling out of the game was a concern for the welfare and safety of the players, then OK. But to say the reason is a lack of “scholarship players” relegates the “12th Man” to meaningless status and ignores the institution’s football history, dating to Jan. 1, 1922, when a student left the stands to suit up for an injury-depleted Aggies team.

– Tom Leferink, Arlington

Afghans deserve America’s help now

Two articles in the Dec. 22 newspaper declared that the Department of Homeland Security will allocate 20,000 visas for citizens of Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Haiti but deny requests by Afghans seeking safety in the U.S. (12A, “Thousands more work visas OK’d for Central Americans and Haitians”; “US starts denying Afghans’ requests to enter country”)

These Afghans are being persecuted and killed by the Taliban. Afghan citizens have to jump through hoops to show they are being persecuted and face death threats daily, yet these Latin American people can simply say they are afraid of gangs and they are allowed in. What’s wrong with this picture?

These Afghans helped our soldiers throughout the war, and President Joe Biden is kicking these families when they need our help the most.

– Donna Bierd, Keller

Recognize all those who made us

Many of us remember one person in our lives who gave us a chance to prove ourselves. For me, that was former House Speaker Jim Wright. In 1982, the Fort Worth congressman hired me as a summer intern, and I became a permanent staffer to the second-most powerful person in the U.S. for nine years. As a result, I was able to finish college and law school at night while working for the man I greatly admired.

I ask all of you to think of that one person in your lives and drop them a note of appreciation during the holidays. Let them know how much they have meant to you.

– Yong J. An, Houston

Honor patriots who served for us all

On Dec. 16, the legitimately elected president awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor to three members of our armed forces, two of whom gave their lives for their country and for those they were serving with.

These three, as well as all service members who give their lives or their bodies to serve and protect the United States, are the true patriots. If you have not seen the ceremony, watch it, and keep a tissue at hand.

The Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol was not carried out by patriots but by puppets maneuvered by the former president and his minions. Our democracy is at risk if we do not recognize this soon.

– Floyd S. Ostrom, Arlington

Liberal attitude is the problem

Erin Lowry’s Dec. 22 commentary on the declining financial benefits of marriage was significantly flawed. (13A, “No, getting married isn’t always financially beneficial”) People who get married for financial benefits don’t really have a marriage anyway, just a legal contract. Affection and moral commitments should be the reasons for marriage.

The liberal thought process advanced in this column is one reason for the decline of the American family and family values. It even suggests that government benefits don’t favor marriage. God help us.

– Ken Sapp, Granbury