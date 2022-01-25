Jan. 25—Upon seeing a gaggle of family members decked out in Team USA gear holding signs and carrying flags, forward Kelly Pannek appeared from near the front of the bus that would soon take her and her teammates away from the Super Rink at the National Sports Center in Blaine for the last time.

“Grandma,” she called toward the delighted group, as her grandmother stood a short distance away, holding up a hand-drawn sign that read “Grandma loves Kelly,” the word “loves” represented by a colored in red heart.

Pannek then disappeared back onto the bus, which minutes later, led by a police and fire escort, would take the U.S. women’s hockey team around the other side of the building where it was greeted by cheering elementary school students bundled in their winter gear and holding up their own handmade signs.

And with that, the U.S. Olympics women’s hockey team was off, leaving its adopted home in Blaine, where it has trained since October. The first stop is Los Angeles and then on Thursday, the group will board a charter, landing at its destination, Beijing, on Friday. Their first game comes next week, on Feb. 3, against Finland.

“This is awesome because four years ago when she went, it was different because we were going to Korea and then be able to see her, and so the fact that the world is crazy these last couple years and none of the family and friends can go there, this really, I think, means a lot to them,” Molly Pannek, Kelly’s mother, said of the send-off.

Molly Pannek said she made the trip to Blaine with her husband, sister, daughter and mother-in-law to see Kelly off. Dani Cameranesi’s mother Tess, Lee Stecklein’s mother Linda, Grace Zumwinkle’s mother Lori, and Maddie Rooney’s mother Jayne were among a sizable group of other family members that gathered in the Super Rink’s parking lot to wave goodbye to the Olympians.

The State of Hockey has its footprint all over the 23-player roster, which is filled with Minnesotans and Gophers — both current and former.

Forwards Hannah Brandt (Vadnais Heights), Cameranesi (Plymouth), Pannek (Plymouth) and Zumwinkle (Excelsior) are all set to represent the U.S. at the Olympics, as are Rooney (Andover), a goalie, and Stecklein (Roseville), a defenseman who will serve as an alternate captain. In addition, three more who don’t originally hail from the state — Megan Bozek, Amanda Kessel and Abbey Murphy — all have played at the University of Minnesota. Murphy, the youngest player on the Olympic team, is redshirting this season.

The team is led by a fellow Minnesotan, Joel Johnson of White Bear Lake, who is the head coach of the St. Thomas women’s hockey team.

The group departs for China with high expectations, looking to defend the gold medal the U.S. won in Pyeongchang in 2018. But before all that, a hero’s sendoff from their base in Minnesota.

“We live in Minnesota. They’re training in Blaine, but because of COVID, we don’t see them. And when you see them, you’re social distancing and wearing a mask. It’s just the world we have right now,” Molly Pannek said. “It’s kind of a really fun, encouraging thing to watch these kids come out and support these women and just kind of have some fun for a change.”