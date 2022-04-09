After many cancellations, see photos of the first full Black Spring Break weekend in two years

After two years of canceled and postponed events, Black Spring Break weekend made its return to the Coast in full, drawing large crowds to the beach despite temperatures in the upper 60s.

On Saturday, crowds of people walked along Biloxi Beach and Highway 90 near Edgewater Mall enjoying food from vendors parked along the road, music from DJs playing in parking lots and drinks poured into pineapples.

The Mississippi Coast Coliseum welcomed rappers Mohead Mike and Fredo Bang for an outdoor concert during the weekend.

The return of large crowds also brought the return of backed-up traffic outside the Coliseum and traffic cones dividing lanes on Highway 90 from Interstate 110 to Cowan Road.

The Black Spring Break festivities will continue Saturday night through Sunday.

Spring breakers dance to a DJ playing off of Highway 90 during Black Spring Break in Biloxi on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Spring breakers walk along Biloxi Beach during Black Spring Break in Biloxi on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Spring breakers take a 360 degree photo offered by local business Full Circle Photos during Black Spring Break in Biloxi on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

A spring breaker takes a photo from his car as he sits in traffic along Highway 90 during Black Spring Break in Biloxi on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Trey Calloway, of Crestview, Florida, shows off his grill during Black Spring Break in Biloxi on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Spring breakers dance on cars during Black Spring Break in Biloxi on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Tiffany Ellis, left, and CJ walk around with their snakes Striker, Key and Cody during Black Spring Break in Biloxi on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Hundreds of people walk along Highway 90 during Black Spring Break in Biloxi on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Spring breakers dance and drink during Black Spring Break in Biloxi on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Spring breakers dance on top of cars as they sit in traffic along Highway 90 during Black Spring Break in Biloxi on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Johnny Morgan dances on the sidewalk during Black Spring Break in Biloxi on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Zemarion “Big Zee” Meeks, of Charleston, Mississippi, poses with his purple Cadillac during Black Spring Break in Biloxi on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Spring breakers take photos of cars parked along Highway 90 during Black Spring Break in Biloxi on Saturday, April 9, 2022.