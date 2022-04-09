After many cancellations, see photos of the first full Black Spring Break weekend in two years

After two years of canceled and postponed events, Black Spring Break weekend made its return to the Coast in full, drawing large crowds to the beach despite temperatures in the upper 60s.
On Saturday, crowds of people walked along Biloxi Beach and Highway 90 near Edgewater Mall enjoying food from vendors parked along the road, music from DJs playing in parking lots and drinks poured into pineapples.
The Mississippi Coast Coliseum welcomed rappers Mohead Mike and Fredo Bang for an outdoor concert during the weekend.
The return of large crowds also brought the return of backed-up traffic outside the Coliseum and traffic cones dividing lanes on Highway 90 from Interstate 110 to Cowan Road.
The Black Spring Break festivities will continue Saturday night through Sunday.