After losing out on Brian Daboll, Dolphins must now look elsewhere

It would have made plenty of sense for the Dolphins to hire Brian Daboll to replace Brian Flores, if the Dolphins are intent on getting the most out of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Daboll recruited and coached Tua at Alabama.

With Daboll choosing the Giants over the Dolphins (it’s unclear whether the Dolphin would have offered the job to Daboll), Miami now must look elsewhere for a new coach who will groom Tua.

The other current finalists are Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

The Dolphins put together consecutive winning seasons for the first time in nearly 20 years under Brian Flores. And they swept the Patriots. Whoever takes the job will immediately be compared to Flores. Which necessarily makes the job less attractive.

Not to mention the dysfunction that allowed one or more members of the front office to make a successful run at pushing Flores out, despite his accomplishments.

