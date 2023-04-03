After Late-Night Run, Samantha Bee Leans Podcasting ‘Choice Words’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Nearly a year after her late-night show came to an end, Samantha Bee is continuing to offer some choice words, this time in podcasting.

The Full Frontal host is launching a new podcast series, Choice Words, with Lemonada Media.

The weekly series, which launches on June 1, will see Bee sit down with celebrities, politicians, and everyone in between to discuss the biggest choices they’ve made in their lives and the ripple effects those decisions have had.

Bee will also dig into why so many of our current issues stem not just from what we aren’t allowed to do, but that we are denied actual choice in the matter. Topics will range from what to eat for breakfast and which subway car to take, to who you are voting for and what you do with your body.

The former Daily Show correspondent had a seven-season run with Full Frontal with Samantha Bee at TBS, before it was cancelled by the new Warner Bros. Discovery regime. Since then, she has been plotting her first national tour, Your Favorite Women, which kicks off on April 7 and recently teamed up with Soledad O’Brien to front a comedic docuseries tackling the women’s health care crisis in the U.S.

Bee’s previous forays into podcasting included the Full Release show, which was tied to Full Frontal.

Lemonada Media, which was founded in 2019 by Jessica Cordova Kramer and Stephanie Wittels Wachs, is behind series such as Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Funny Cuz It’s True with Elyse Myers and Raised by Ricki with Ricki Lake.

“I’m so thrilled to be embarking on this new podcast with Lemonada,” said Bee. “I truly love talking with and learning from inspiring people, plus my gynecologist said I wasn’t allowed to keep hanging out in her waiting room introducing myself to all her patients, so I think it’s time to get back to a real audience.”

“Sam’s new series is filling a real audience need for women to hear from each other about navigating the many life-changing choices we make every day,” added Lemonada CEO Jessica Cordova Kramer. “We are thrilled to add Sam’s voice to our network, knowing she will always apply the same humor and wit to help us laugh our way through challenges. We can’t wait for you to hear this new podcast.”