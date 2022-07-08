After Las Vegas workouts, Celtics alum Aron Baynes can ‘can help a team’ per a scout – but will it be Boston?

While it should of course be considered a longshot given the other teams in the mix and the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the potential NBA comeback of former Boston Celtics big man Aron Baynes, word is that the Australian center can help an NBA team, and there are rumbles he is being seen as a solid fit for the Celtics, who are in need of some veteran big man depth.

In a recent report from Heavy’s Steve Bulpett, Baynes — who suffered a catastrophic spinal injury in the 2020 Olympics — was described by a scout as having good stamina even if his now-thinner frame might not pack the same paint presence it once did.

“I’m not sure he’s going to be quite the banger he was before, but he can really shoot from the outside,” related the anonymous scout. “He was drilling 3s”

“He can play now,” said an anonymous executive present for Baynes’ Friday workout. “I’m not sure he’s all the way back — or all the way to where he’s going to be with more time — but from what I saw today, he can help a team.”

All of Australia’s agent, Daniel Moldovan of Octagon Basketball, concurs with that assessment, biased though he may be. “After 11 months of rehab after a really serious injury, Aron, in my eyes miraculously is at full health and here showing the NBA, that he’s ready to make a comeback,” posited Moldovan via the NBL.

But is he a good fit for Boston?

“I can see a fit in Boston,” said another of Bulpett’s sources. “They’ve already got (Rob) Williams and Al (Horford) and the other Williams (Grant) when they want to go smaller.”

“They wouldn’t be asking a lot from (Baynes). He played for Brad (Stevens), so it’d be a bit different with (Ime) Udoka, but I wouldn’t see that as any problem. It’s just a matter of what direction Boston wants to go. I can see them waiting a bit, too.”

“There are some bigs that could become available as other moves get made,” they added.

While it could indeed make sense to wait and see how the league’s big man situation unfolds, the Celtics are no strangers to found gold in reuniting with big men from their past in the last season, old friends Al Horford and Daniel Theis helping fuel a run to the 2022 NBA Finals.

And to help Baynes realize not only a goal of getting back on the court but perhaps even making another run at a title is a narrative almost too good to pass on.

Ultimately, though, the basketball team will make a basketball call on what the best move for their frontcourt might be — but at least from afar, things seem to be heating up for All of Australia to return to the league he loves.

Even if it might not be with Boston.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire.

