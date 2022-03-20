After Jets’ free agent frenzy, Zach Wilson must put all the new pieces together

Zach Wilson throwing on the run green unis

Joe Douglas has done almost everything he’s promised to do in his three years as the Jets’ general manager. He tore down the team and restocked the talent. He found a young quarterback and then surrounded him with help. He’s kept hold of his prized financial flexibility so there can be more moves to come.

The one missing piece is the one that matters most. The Jets’ record since he arrived is still only 13-36. He knows the team he built needs to start winning.

He also knows it’s all up to Zach Wilson now.

The 22-year-old franchise quarterback really is the next step in the Jets’ evolution, and the linchpin holding Douglas’ plan in place. If Wilson is what the Jets think he is, they’ll be a playoff contender sooner than you think, and their dream of future championships will be alive and well.

If he’s not? There’s no way around it. There will be very dark days ahead.

So far, there is no reason to believe in the dark side. Wilson showed plenty of ability as a rookie last season, even though his numbers weren’t all that impressive. Completing 55.6 percent of his passes for 2,334 yards with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 games won’t do at all.

But he was also dragged down by an incredibly young team that was battered by injuries, particularly at receiver. He had no tight end. He was constantly under pressure. He was playing from behind all the time because of the Jets’ terrible defense. And at the start of the season he also wasn’t helped by a rookie offensive coordinator still trying to figure things out.

That’s why the Jets’ offseason plan was all about helping Wilson, and they got him everything he could have wanted. They added a Pro Bowl guard in Laken Tomlinson. They added two good tight ends in C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin. They re-signed one of his favorite receivers, Braxton Berrios. And they spent millions shoring up a defense that is already counting on getting a boost when last year’s big free agent, edge rusher Carl Lawson, comes back.

The Jets surely need more in an age where playmakers increasingly rule the NFL. They do not have a single player on offense that can truly scare a defense. Maybe young receiver Elijah Moore will turn into that player. Maybe Douglas will strike a surprise trade for an established star like D.K. Metcalf (who currently isn’t available). Or maybe he’ll find an instant hit with the fourth or 10th pick in the upcoming draft.

But none of that matters if Wilson isn’t “the guy” because it’s impossible to win without that guy in the NFL, especially now. Just look at the quarterbacks that were in the playoffs last season. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, David Carr and Ben Roethlisberger were the playoff quarterbacks in the AFC alone. Yes, rookie Mac Jones did get in with the Patriots. They also had Bill Belichick at coach, too.

It’s certainly possible to be a good team without elite quarterback play, but there’s usually a reason why that happens. Jalen Hurts got the Eagles into the playoffs last season after a very mediocre season, but the Eagles were the No. 1 rushing team in football. And while the 49ers carried Jimmy Garoppolo to NFC Championship game, it was their defense and running game that led the way.

Those are the exceptions, which is why NFL teams that don’t have elite quarterbacks are doing whatever they can to find them. It’s why the Cleveland Browns are dumping their former franchise quarterback, Baker Mayfield, to send three first-round picks to Houston so they can give a fully guaranteed, $230 million contract to Deshaun Watson, who might be suspended for much of this season and has 22 civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct hanging over his head. It’s why the Rams traded two first-round picks and their franchise quarterback to Detroit for Matthew Stafford a year ago. It’s why the Broncos traded for Russell Wilson. It’s why the Packers gave a contract worth $50 million per year to Aaron Rodgers at age 38. It’s even why Washington traded for Carson Wentz.

It’s all because nothing matters more than the quarterback in the NFL.

The Jets are all-in on Wilson as their quarterback, of course. They weren’t in on the market for any of the big names available and they’re still in love with the kid they selected No. 2 overall in the draft last year. They like his arm, his intelligence, his mobility. The like the way he played when he came back from his knee injury last season, especially how he didn’t throw a single interception over the final five games.

But they’re mindful of where he is, and where he needs to go. And that explains why there was no true blockbuster move this offseason (so far). They avoided the crazy prices of the receiver market. They didn’t get involved even though some huge weapons like Amari Cooper and Davante Adams were on the market. As Jets head coach Robert Saleh explained at the combine, “I still believe you’ve got to be very, very careful and really, really understand where you are as an organization.”

Jan 9, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) passes the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium.

And where they are, he said, “is still about developing Zach the best way we can, developing our defense, continuing to add pieces to our offense and getting ourselves to a position to where those conversations (about bigger, more expensive moves) can be very real.”

That’s another way of saying that Wilson isn’t there yet, but as soon as he does make his leap and show that he can play at an elite level, win consistently and go throw-for-throw with some of the best quarterbacks in the league, the Jets will be willing to make the moves to put them all over the top. For now, the best and most logical things they could do are all about putting the tools in place for him to show what he’s got.

The rest is up to Wilson. Either he’s the real deal, or he’s not. He’s either the savior the Jets have been looking for since Joe Namath, or the search will continue in a couple of years.

There’ll be no excuses in 2022. There will be ups and downs and growing pains. No one ever said it will be easy. And with Allen and the Bills still ruling the division, and the improving Dolphins and Patriots looming, competing for the playoffs won’t be easy. Even a premature look at their 2022 opponents shows finding wins will be hard.

Finding their quarterback, though, remains far more important. They need to see if he really does have the ability to be their Quarterback of the Future. They need to know if he’s elite. So they did their best to put the right pieces in place around him.

The rest is up to him.