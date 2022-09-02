After huge upset, Williams looks to keep miracle run alive

Serena Williams proved she’s still got plenty left in the tank on Wednesday night.

Williams pulled off a shocking upset of No. 2 Anett Kontaveit, beating the Estonian 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-2 in the second round of the 2022 US Open.

Williams will now take on Australian Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the tournament on Friday in New York, marking the first time the two have ever faced off.

The sky is now the limit for Williams in the US Open. If she can beat the No. 2 ranked woman in the tournament, it’s hard to doubt that Williams can hold her own against any opponent the rest of the way. A title run is absolutely possible for Williams in her final Grand Slam event.

Follow along as we provide live updates as Williams and Tomljanovic battle in the third round of the 2022 US Open.