After Houston loss, AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll has third No. 1 team on one ballot

Five weeks into the Associated Press Top 25 poll and we’ll have our third No. 1 team. North Carolina started it off. Houston held it for two weeks. Now, we’ll see how long Virginia can stay in the top spot on my ballot.

The Cavaliers are 8-0 for the first time since the 2018-19 season, which happened to be the same season they won the program’s first national championship.

They’ll be tested in their only game this week, a home game against Houston on Saturday.

Highest rise

Wisconsin went from unranked to No. 19 on my ballot. The Badgers have mastered winning close games as both their wins over Marquette and Iowa both came in overtime and they held on to beat Maryland by five. Their only two losses were in overtime to Kansas and a 78-75 home loss to Wake Forest in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Biggest drop

Maryland dropped from No. 17 back to No. 23 after back-to-back losses last week at WIsconsin and to Tennessee.

Welcome to the Top 25

Marquette made its debut at No. 21 after beating Notre Dame 79-74 in South Bend. The Golden Eagles also have a win over Baylor on their resume and their only losses are all to teams I currently have ranked: Purdue, Mississippi State and Wisconsin.

Virginia Tech is right behind them at No. 22, currently riding a five game win streak.

College of Charleston, which beat the Hokies at home and challenged North Carolina a month ago, debuts at No. 25.

Outta here

Creighton fell under the same spell as North Carolina did a week ago. The Bluejays’ 83-80 loss to BYU marked their fourth straight after being ranked in the top 10 to start the season.

Auburn also fell from No. 19 on my ballot out of the poll after an 82-73 loss to Memphis. The Tigers have talent, yes, but their schedule isn’t very challenging. This deep into the season their best wins are against St. Louis and Northwestern.

C.L. Brown’s Top 25 Ballot