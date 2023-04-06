After his walk-off home run, Brewers rookie Garrett Mitchell says ‘something good happens’ when his wife isn’t there. Her response to him was perfect.

Milwaukee Brewers rookie centerfielder Garrett Mitchell has put on a show at American Family Field this week, highlighted by his walk-off home run on Wednesday, to cap a sweep of the New York Mets.

But one person wasn’t there to see it in person: Mitchell’s wife, Haley, though we know she was watching from afar.

Was that a good thing?

According to Mitchell, it was.

In his on-field interview, Sophia Minnaert asked Mitchell about how he started his at-bat showing a bunt before squaring up with a full count and delivering the knock-out blow.

“I was thinking about this, but when my wife doesn’t show up to the games usually something good happens,” said the 24-year-old Mitchell, who hit three home runs in the last two games. “Going into that at-bat, I was like man, she’s not here so might as well do something fun.”

It’s been a blast for Mitchell and the cheesehead-wearing Brewers this week: They’ve won five straight games and outscored the Mets, 26-6, in the three-game sweep.

Haley wasn’t going to let that comment slide, and she had her own fun with her response.

Even if she wasn’t there, Haley knows good things will happen with Garrett. She was manifesting a home run all along.

Haley, a professional softball player who starred at Oregon, also joked on Twitter that “she’s never going to a game again.”

But later she thought better of that statement and said she has a new plan for how she’ll get into American Family Field without Mitchell knowing about it: a disguise.

No disguise was needed for Haley during Monday’s home opener.

Of course, we also know Mitchell’s proclamation about his success — or lack thereof — when Haley is in attendance isn’t entirely true.

Mitchell’s family and Haley were at American Family Field last year for his major league debut Aug. 28 and saw him get his first hit and RBI in a win over the Cubs.

Two days later, the Mitchell crew was present in the stands to witness Garrett’s first career home run in a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

