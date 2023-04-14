‘After his appearance at the Coronation, there will be no need for Prince Harry to return to the UK’

Prince Harry – Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Europe

Prince Harry’s decision to attend the King’s Coronation in May without the Duchess of Sussex is the most widely debated topic of the week, with many readers criticising their behaviour in the run-up to the historic ceremony.

Also discussed by Telegraph readers this week includes the disruptive four-day strike action by junior doctors and Joe Biden’s historic trip to Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement fired up readers.

Read on to see the best reader contributions from the comments section, Letters page and via the Front Page newsletter.

Duke of Sussex to attend Coronation alone

After several weeks agonising over whether to travel to London for the historic ceremony, Buckingham Palace announced that the Duke of Sussex will attend his father’s Coronation alone after his wife, Meghan, opted to remain in California.

Most readers hoped that Harry would also not attend the Coronation, but some feel the decision for him to go alone is the ideal compromise.

Junior doctors’ strikes

Junior doctors walked out for the first of four days of strike action on Tuesday, causing chaos across the NHS and leading to over 200,000 cancelled of operations and outpatient appointments.

The British Medical Association (BMA) has insisted that junior doctors’ demands for a 35 per cent pay increase is not a “tall ask”.

Readers are outraged by the strike action, arguing that the pay demands are unfeasible. Many believe the strikes hasten the inevitable demise of the NHS.

Biden visits Ireland

President Joe Biden touched down in Belfast on Tuesday for a historic four-day trip to the island of Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

President Biden met leaders from all five of Northern Ireland’s main political parties during the visit in a personal push to restart power-sharing in the province.

Readers questioned the president’s allegiance to the UK, while others criticise his interference in another country’s political affairs.

