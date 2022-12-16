FTX Collapse: Binance, Largest Crypto Exchange, Is Under Investigation

After FTX, Are Binance’s Days Numbered?

by

The poison of suspicion is terrible in the cryptocurrency industry. 

A month after the overnight implosion of the crypto empire of Sam Bankman-Fried, 30, it is another lord of the crypto sphere who is now the subject of the wildest rumors about the solvency of his crypto kingdom.

This is Changpeng Zhao, the founder and CEO of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume. Ironically, it was a tweet from Zhao that sparked the beginning of the end for FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, the two jewels of the Bankman-Fried empire.