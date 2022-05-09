After evading sex charges, Turner, 19, arrested again in SC, records show

Bowen Gray Turner was arrested again Monday.

The South Carolina teenager who has been arrested for sex crimes in the past was most recently charged with disorderly conduct, according to Orangeburg County court records.

Further information about the incident was not available.

Messages left with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office were not returned.

A $257 surety bond was set for the 19-year-old Turner, who is scheduled to return to court on the disorderly conduct charge on June 2, according to court records. Turner’s arrest was first reported by FITSNews.

Bowen Gray Turner is shown in this photo provided by the Bamberg County Detention Center.

In April, Turner pleaded guilty to a first-degree assault and battery charge after being originally charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

In that incident, the victim told the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office that on June 2, 2019, she was at a party where Turner dragged her behind a truck, pulled off her clothes and sexually attacked her, the Times and Democrat reported.

When Turner pleaded guilty to the reduced charge, Circuit Judge Markley Dennis sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed six years, suspended to five years of probation, according to the Times and Democrat. As a part of that sentence, the judge said if Turner violates any of the sex offender probation conditions within five years, he must register as a sex offender.

There was no word if this recent arrest violates the conditions.

Prior to that incident, Turner was arrested on first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge on Jan. 29, 2019, Bamberg County court records show. On April 8, 2022, that charge was dismissed, court records show.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.