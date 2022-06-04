After emailing employees about job cuts at Tesla, Elon Musk says the total headcount at the company will increase

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the company’s Cyber Rodeo event in Austin, Texas.SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

Elon Musk tweeted that the “total headcount would increase” at Tesla and salaried staff would stay “fairly flat.”

Musk’s comments came after the Tesla CEO sent an email to staff saying he would cut 10% of salaried jobs.

Tesla employed nearly 100,000 staff at the end of 2021.

After sending an email about job cuts for salaried staff, Tesla CEO Elon Musk seemed to retract his statements in a tweet reply Saturday, writing that the amount of salaried staff may not change drastically.

Twitter account @WholeMarsBlog tweeted that Tesla’s headcount would increase over the next 12 months.

Musk replied and said that the total number of Tesla employees hired would increase, but that salaried staff “should be fairly flat.”

Musk did not clarify whether or not existing salaried employees would become hourly employees or if new employees would be hired at Tesla.

Musk said that he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy in an email titled “pause all hiring worldwide” sent to Tesla executives on Friday. As a result, Musk said he would need to cut 10% of salaried staff, Reuters reported.

Musk wrote that the amount of hourly employees at Tesla would increase. The Tesla CEO said that the memo did not apply to anyone “building cars, battery packs or installing solar,” Reuters reported.

Two days prior, Musk sent a memo to his executive staff telling them to return to the office or resign, Electrek reported.

Tesla employed 100,000 by the end of last year, according to an SEC filing.

A spokesperson for Tesla did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

