After doubleheader sweep, Marlins’ scoring struggles hit point MLB hasn’t seen in over 40 years

The Miami Marlins lost both games of their doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at loanDepot park, falling 5-2 in the first game and 6-2 in the nightcap.

With that, Miami’s scoring woes have reached a point not seen in more than 40 years.

The Marlins (50-64) have scored three runs or fewer in 14 consecutive games, the longest streak in MLB since the Chicago Cubs went 15 games without scoring at least four runs from Sept. 11-24, 1979.

The last time Miami scored at least four runs in a game was July 29 in a loss to the New York Mets.

Miami has lost 11 of these 14 games and been outscored 47-26 in this span.

For those curious, the MLB record for the longest run of consecutive games scoring three runs for fewer is 19 by Cleveland in 1942 (Aug. 9-26 that season).

“We have the talent,” first baseman/designated hitter Jesus Aguilar said. “It’s just been hard at the moment. We’re facing really good teams, too.”

Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas said last week that the offense feels like it’s “always in this battle of getting in the game.”

“When [the opponent] scores one run,” Rojas added, “it feels like we have to score ten. … This offense can be so much better. We just need to be in the same kind of group and in sync and we’re not there. We’ve been battling.”

Aguilar’s two home runs — a two-run shot in Game 1 and a solo shot in Game 2 — resulted in three of Miami’s four runs scored against the Braves (69-46) on Saturday. A Joey Wendle RBI single that scored Luke Williams in the fifth inning of Game 2 accounted for the other run.

They had the bases loaded with two outs in the ninth inning of the nightcap, bringing the game-tying run to the plate, but Garrett Cooper lined out to Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom to end the game.

“We’re either a few hits or key hits away from getting closer to back in [games] or actually getting there,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “That’s always tough when you’re always kind of chasing.”

Game 2 pitching recap

The Marlins used five pitchers in Game 2, with Tommy Nance (one run and six strikeouts over three innings) and A.J. Ladwig (four earned runs on six hits, including two home runs, over 3 1/3 innings in his MLB debut) responsible for most of the work.

Huascar Brazoban (one earned run on two hits with four strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings), Anthony Bender (2/3 scoreless innings before leaving with an injury) and Dylan Floro (1/3 scoreless inning) rounding things out.