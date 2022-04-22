After collapse, this chain had one Boise restaurant left — make that Idaho. It closed

The lone Idaho location of a chain known for toasted submarine sandwiches is now toast itself.

Quiznos recently closed at 2250 E. Gowen Road in Boise.

The locally owned franchise restaurant at Columbia Village was the last of a disappearing brand that once was ubiquitous not just in the Gem State, but across America.

Quiznos sandwiches still have plenty of enthusiasts. Whether it’s the Spicy Monterey or the limited-time Old Bay Lobster Club, the menu gets the juices flowing. Even the Traditional “has it all,” as Quiznos brags on its website, “with Black Angus steak, oven-roasted turkey breast, smoked ham, melted cheddar, fresh lettuce, and tomatoes with creamy ranch dressing, served toasted.”

Founded in 1981, Denver-based Quiznos grew into one of the nation’s largest sub slingers by the early 21st century. But a multitude of problems — including stiff competition ranging from Subway to Jimmy John’s — caused an epic downfall during the past 15 years or so. Trade publication Restaurant Business called it “one of the biggest restaurant chain collapses in industry history.”

At its peak in 2006, Quiznos had nearly 5,000 locations, Restaurant Business reported. As of May 2021, the publication wrote, that number had dropped to 255.

As recently as 2015, there were four Quiznos franchises in the Boise area. Boiseans might remember one closing that year at 1216 N. Orchard St., leaving two in the city, at 8665 W. Franklin Road and 2250 E. Gowen Road, as well as an Eagle store at 664 S. Rivershore Lane. Before that, there was a Quiznos on Overland Road in Boise, in Meridian, even in Kuna.

Fat Guys Fresh Deli, a Meridian-based business, plans to take over the former Quiznos space at 2250 E. Gowen Road.