After Alphabet’s Stock Split, Amazon and Others Look Ripe to Split Shares

Text size





Amazon, Chipotle, and others could be candidates for splitting their stocks.

Noah Seelam/AFP via Getty Images









Alphabet



recently announced it is splitting its stock. It probably won’t be the only company to do so in the short term—and that’s a good thing for the stock market.

Alphabet (ticker:





GOOGL



) announced on its Feb. 1 earnings release that it is doing a 20-for-1 stock split. That means that on July 15 shareholders will receive 19 additional shares for every one that they own on the record date of July 1. It also means the price per share would be divided by 20, which now implies a price of $138, given a recent price of $2,758. Remember, nothing happens to the market value of the company—that’s still just under $2 trillion. So the value of Alphabet’s equity that each shareholder owns doesn’t change. Only the share price will fall when the split is instituted because there will be more shares.