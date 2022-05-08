After a wild week on Wall Street, stock futures slump Sunday

After a volatile week, Wall Street is bracing for more losses as U.S. stock-index futures fell sharply late Sunday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures

YM00,

-1.03%

were last down more than 300 points, while S&P 500 futures

ES00,

-1.10%

and Nasdaq-100 futures

NQ00,

-1.02%

were each off around 1%.

Cryptocurrencies fell over the weekend as well, with bitcoin

BTCUSD,

-1.56%

dropping below the $35,000 level, down nearly half from its record high set in November.