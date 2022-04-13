After a Shocking Reunion, Here’s Where The Cast of ‘The Ultimatum’ Is Now

Photo credit: Elaine Chung / Netflix

The metallic wine glasses are back, baby. Just when you thought it couldn’t get more chaotic than the Love Is Blind Season Two reunion episode, Netflix comes back and drops an even messier reality dating show.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On brings five couples together in Austin, Texas, each of which consist of one partner ready to get married, and one not so sure yet. (It’s worth noting that their reasons for being unsure if they want to tie the knot yet are not “I want to keep my options open” and instead range from the reasonable “I want to finish college first” to the extremely reasonable “let’s make sure we’re on the same page about wanting kids first.”) Anyway, instead of talking those feeling out with a therapist or something, Netflix decided these people should have to flirt with the other contestants, swap partners for three weeks, and at the end, either decide to marry their original partner or break up for good.

It doesn’t really make any sense, to be blunt, and I frequently found myself hoping there was a consulting psychologist or something hanging around on set, because watching these poor people destroy their relationships for our entertainment is kind of brutal. Nonetheless, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey present this like it’s some proven scientific formula to figuring out if you’re ready to get married, and there is so much chaos and drama it is impossible to look away. On April 13, both the season finale and the reunion episode dropped on Netflix, and they did not disappoint. Here’s where the cast is today, several months out from the show’s wrap.

Alexis Maloney

Alexis and Hunter are happily married today, which, although they didn’t participate in 90% of the show, is technically thanks to the show. So maybe it does work!

Hunter Parr

Rae Williams

Rae walked away from the show without her original partner Zay or her new love interest Jake. But as of the reunion, she’s happily exploring her sexuality and dating a new woman.

Zay Wilson

We all know we wouldn’t be able to tell based on his Instagram if Zay was single or in a relationship, but if we had to guess, we’d say he’s still single.

Madlyn Ballatori

I gasped. Madlyn, who said yes and yes again in the finale episode, to getting married on the spot to Colby, showed up seven months pregnant to the reunion. They didn’t waste a single day!

Colby Kissinger

Colby is going to be a father, friends.

April Marie

April walked away alone in the finale, but as of the reunion is blonde and in a happy new relationship.

Jake Cunningham

As of the reunion, Jake is a single man.

Shanique Imari

Though Shanique and Randall got engaged in the finale, they explain at the reunion that they actually spent six months broken up after filming wrapped. As of the reunion, the couple is back together—though they haven’t exchanged rings again yet.

Randall Griffin

Lauren Kilos

Lauren and Nate walked out together after one week of filming, and have stayed together ever since.

Nate Ruggles

This show just wasn’t for him.

