After a rough 2022, U.S. stock futures rise ahead of first trading week of 2023

U.S. stock-market futures inched higher Monday, suggesting slight gains ahead of the first trading day of 2023.

jumped more than 200 points out of the gate, but initial enthusiasm quickly waned. But 7 p.m. Eastern, they were up about 75 points, or 0.2%; S&P 500 futures

and Nasdaq-100 futures

each rose about 0.2% as well

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average

dipped 73.55 points, or 0.2%, to 33,147.25. The S&P 500

lost 9.78 points, or 0.3%, to 3,839.50, while the Nasdaq Composite

retreated 11.61 points, or 0.1%, to 10,466.48. All three major benchmarks suffered their worst year since 2008 based on percentage declines. The Dow dropped 8.8% in 2022, while the S&P 500 tumbled 19.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 33.1%.

See more: An interest-rate shock wrecked stocks in 2022. What pros say will drive the market in 2023.

Markets were closed Monday in observance of the New Year’s holiday.

Investors are in for a busy shortened week, with a slew of economic data due, including S&P Global manufacturing PMI and construction spending expected Tuesday, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey on Wednesday and the December jobs report due Friday. On Wednesday, the Fed will also release minutes from its latest meeting.