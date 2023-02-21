African Streamer Showmax Readies Drama Series ‘The Billionaire’s Wife’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Showmax’s next original drama will explore marital power structures in Ghana.

The Billionaire’s Wife is a 10-part series set to launch next month (March 2). New episodes will stream every Thursday and represent Showmax’s increasing investment in Ghana.

The show marks the third Showmax Original-branded show from the country, following Shirley Frimpong-Manso drama ENO and docu-reality series My Perfect Funeral, about Ghana’s unique funeral practices.

The Billionaire’s Wife will follow Adepa, a 19-year-old from the slums of Ashaiman who marries an old billionaire with the aim of turning her fortunes around, only to find out that being a billionaire’s wife is the toughest thing she’s ever done.

The 45-minute episodes are set in what Showmax is calling “the glamorous, chaotic, unpredictable and scandalous world of the rich and powerful” in Ghana’s capital Accra.

Newcomer Andriana Akua Amegbor stars as Adepa alongside Kingsley Yamoah (Public Figure), Roselyn Ngissah (Fix Us), Ken Fiati (The Storm), Pascaline Edwards (The Case Study), Selassie Ibrahim (Baby Palaver), Helen Lois (Terminus), Ophelia Walker (Dirty Laundry), Godwin Kwesi Blay Ekra Jnr (Case Study), Foster Romanus, and Florence Nana Ama Agyei.

The Billionaire’s Wife is directed and produced respectively by Ad-Visors duo Danny Adotey and Collins Amlalo, who made drama series Inside Out for Ghanian satellite channel Akwaaba Magic.

“This series was inspired by countless real-life stories of rich men taking young wives,” said producer Amlalo. “While this in itself is not a new phenomenon, the rise of social media coupled with today’s culture, which openly celebrates money-driven relationships, is making them common-place, forcing us to rethink our attitudes towards these relationships.” “Across Africa, the appetite for local content is stronger than ever,” said Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at Showmax owner MultiChoice. “In Ghana, seven out of 10 most-watched titles on Showmax in 2022 were local, among them, Showmax’s first Original drama ENO. We are excited to unveil The Billionaire’s Wife, another premium Original drama series that will captivate Ghanaian viewers and push the Ghanaian television industry to greater heights.”

Watch a first-look trailer here.