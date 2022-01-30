Africa Cup of Nations result, final score and reaction from quarter-final tie tonight

(AFP via Getty Images)

The third and fourth quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations take place on Sunday, with Cameroon and Burkina Faso awaiting the winners in the last four of the competition. First up is Egypt against Morocco and the victor will take on the hosts on Thursday, as the options to become continental champions are narrowed down.

Mohamed Salah and Co have not been free-scoring in the competition, netting just twice in the group phase and progressing through the last-16 on penalties after a goalless draw, while Morocco topped their group netting five in the process before earning a comeback win over Malawi in their opening knock-out encounter. So far in the last eight, a Karl Toko Ekambi double sent Cameroon through past Gambia, before Burkina Faso earned a narrow victory over Tunisia to keep their remarkable run going.

There are doubts over one or two players’ fitness ahead of this encounter as the rapid-fire nature of international tournament football starts to bite, but with the stakes high and the margin for error slim, the team who copes best with the problems at hand have a huge reward on offer. Follow all the live updates as Egypt face Morocco below:

Egypt vs Morocco

Kick-off at 3pm GMT

EGY XI: Abougabal, Kamal, Hegazy, Abdelmoneim, Fatouh, Ashraf, Elsoulia, Elneny, Salah, Mohamed, Marmoush

MOR XI: Bounou, Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Masina, S Amrabat, Barkok, Amallah, El Haddadi, Boufal, En-Nesyri

6’ – Boufal buries an early penalty after Hakimi is fouled

53’ – Salah equalises from close range for Egypt

90’ – All square and the game heads into extra time

100’ – Egypt find winner as Trezeguet finishes after Salah’s dribble and cross

Egypt 2-1 Morocco – latest reaction and news

17:44 , Karl Matchett

They were beaten in the last-16 two years ago by South Africa and they were beaten in the final in 2017 by Cameroon. But now Egypt will have their chance to continue their journey and aim for glory – and an element of revenge, too, as it’s this year’s hosts Cameroon who they play in the next round.

Huge celebrations from the Pharaohs’ players and staff as the final whistle goes – Morocco’s bench just looked subdued. Their players had nothing in the tank for much of this game it seemed and once Egypt went ahead in extra time, there was no coming back.

Egypt 2-1 Morocco – FULL TIME IN EXTRA TIME!

17:38 , Karl Matchett

Egypt are through to the semi-finals!

They have come from behind to beat Morocco 2-1, Mohamed Salah scoring the equaliser and setting up the winner in extra time, Trezeguet netting the decisive strike from close range.

That came after Sofiane Boufal’s very early penalty for Morocco, but they were very disappointing in the second half and extra time and can have no real complaints at exiting today.

Cameroon await the Pharaohs now in the last four.

Egypt 2-1 Morocco – 119’ (ET)

17:36 , Karl Matchett

Last minute of extra time, two minutes added on. A free-kick chance for Morocco is totally wasted with goalkeeper Bounou up for it, Salah leads the counter but the return pass is played too high and hard for him to get on the end of it with a decent angle for a shot – it’s into the side-netting.

Egypt 2-1 Morocco – 115 mins (ET)

17:29 , Karl Matchett

Zizo belts one over on the angle as Egypt look for a killer third. Morocco players have heads down now and it’s not looking likely that they’ll find a route back right now.

Ramadan Sobhi is on for Egypt, replacing Mohamed as they look to wind down the clock and have a better outlet in these final moments of the game.

Aboukhal does well initially to trick his way past Fotouh but then dribbles straight out of play.

Egypt 2-1 Morocco – 110 mins (ET)

17:25 , Karl Matchett

Egypt look set to just defend for the next 10 minutes or so. They are leaving just Salah and Trezeguet forward, Mohamed dropping in when needed.

Morocco look to have absolutely no inspiration of how to get themselves back into the match – it’s just going forward and wide quickly, then back or a cross. They need something more if they want to take the game to penalties.

Egypt 2-1 Morocco – 105 mins (ET)

17:17 , Karl Matchett

Mohamed strikes from range but it’s miles off-target. And we reach the break in extra time – Egypt ahead, 15 minutes left to play.

Morocco haven’t really threatened other than the Aguerd header towards the end of 90 minutes.

Aboukhal on for Barkok for the Atlas Lions.

Egypt 2-1 Morocco – 100 mins (ET) – GOAL!

17:11 , Karl Matchett

Goal! Salah turns from goalscorer to goal provider and the Pharaohs are ahead!

A brilliant run and low cross from the Liverpool man and he finds Trezeguet at the far post, with the sub having a tap-in from five yards.

Egypt lead in extra time and now it’s Morocco who have to react.

Egypt 1-1 Morocco – 96 mins (ET)

17:06 , Karl Matchett

Scratch that, he’s coming off. A shot from range from Munir sees Abougabal limping as he stretches and the boss makes the call finally.

Gabaski, as he’s known, is off an Sobhy comes on. A debut at international level for the 22-year-old.

Will Morocco be able to put him under pressure and test his abilities? His first involvement sees him punch clear a cross, fairly confident in coming out but perhaps not the best execution.

Egypt 1-1 Morocco – 90 mins

17:03 , Karl Matchett

Ok, extra time underway. Alaa is on for Ashraf for Egypt, their third change today.

Abougabal remains on the pitch so we’ll assume that thigh problem has somehow cleared up.

Egypt 1-1 Morocco – FULL TIME, EXTRA TIME TO FOLLOW

16:54 , Karl Matchett

There’s the whistle and it’s all square, meaning we’ve another 30 minutes on the way.

The two north African sides cannot be separated after goals from Boufal and Salah early on in each half, with very few chances thereafter to win the game.

Abougabal has continued to play in goal for Egypt despite that injury – extra time coming shortly.

Egypt 1-1 Morocco – 90 mins

16:50 , Karl Matchett

Five minutes added on to the game. Egypt boss Queiroz was looking to sub off his keeper but Abougamal has apparently said no and Sobhy remains on the sidelines waiting for his chance.

Elneny makes a big tackle on Mmaee in the box to concede a corner but stop a long solo run which was looking dangerous.

Just moments left until extra time now.

Egypt 1-1 Morocco – 86 mins

16:46 , Karl Matchett

Abougabal had initially carried on but has needed more treatment looks like the ‘keeper still might be taken off now – which will mean third-choice Mohamed Sobhy coming on if so.

Morocco the team pushing on looking for a late winner at the moment – will we get late drama here?

Louza and Mmaee are on for En-Neysri and Amallah for Morocco.

Egypt 1-1 Morocco – 81 mins

16:39 , Karl Matchett

Unbelievable save! That looked like the winner – and Abougabal has injured himself making the stop. A cross finds Aguerd and his powerful header is on target but the keeper flings himself to the left, tips the ball onto the crossbar and it’s away and cleared by the defence!

Tremendous stop, though he needs attention from the medics afterwards.

Egypt 1-1 Morocco – 78 mins

16:35 , Karl Matchett

Munir and Mohamed seemed to come together initially, Hakimi was in there as well. Then it appears the referee seemed to push Munir away and actually hit him in the face in doing so, which caused the player to go down. Extraordinary.

Hakimi and Mohamed are booked, the rest have been ignored. Ref opts against carding himself and we’re back underway with a little over 10 minutes to play!

Egypt 1-1 Morocco – 74 mins

16:33 , Karl Matchett

Munir whips in a curled free-kick on target but it’s fairly routine for Abougabal to punch away. Moments later there’s a challenge on the touchline and about 20 players are in a massive group shoving and pushing each other with Munir down on the touchline. Big sorting-out job here for the officials.

Egypt 1-1 Morocco – 67 mins

16:28 , Karl Matchett

Salah trying to lead the charge as Egypt look for a second goal in the game – if they find it, it’d be the first time they’ve scored more than once in a game at these finals.

Three of the last-16 ties went to extra time; neither of yesterday’s quarters did so. That’s where this game is headed in the next 20 minutes or so if neither team manage to find a way through.

Egypt 1-1 Morocco – 59 mins

16:19 , Karl Matchett

Morocco’s turn to look a little exasperated and frustrated with how the game is going.

They are trying to get back on the front foot but Egypt have a bounce in their step again after the equaliser. That was Salah’s second goal at the AFCON and his 47th overall for the national team.

Saiss now comes to the rescue for the Atlas Lions as he sprints back and gets a back foot in to the bouncing ball as Marmoush looks to break into the box for a one-on-one.

Egypt 1-1 Morocco – GOAL!

16:10 , Karl Matchett

53’ – Equaliser! A corner from the left sees a header well-saved by Bounou but he can only parry to an absolutely unmarked Salah, four yards out, and he fires home to level it up at 1-1!

Egypt 0-1 Morocco – 50 mins

16:08 , Karl Matchett

Trezeguet fires one wide after Salah’s winding run ends in a clipped pass his way. Then Trezeguet bombards his way down the left and crosses from deep, Mohamed aiming to get in a near-post header, but Aguerd does well to defend it.

Better from Egypt already since the break.

Egypt 0-1 Morocco – Second half

16:04 , Karl Matchett

We are back underway! A change at the break sees Trezeguet on for Hegazy – a very attack-minded change for Egypt. Not the centre-back’s finest day after he gave the early penalty away.

Egypt 0-1 Morocco – HALF TIME

15:48 , Karl Matchett

There’s the referee’s whistle and the Atlas Lions hold the advantage. Marmoush broke into the area just at the end of the half there bubt Masina was again in place with a thunderous tackle to clear any danger.

Boufal’s goal the difference so far and Morocco are 45 minutes away from a semi-final showdown with hosts Cameroon.

Egypt 0-1 Morocco – 44 mins

15:45 , Karl Matchett

Two minutes added on at the end of this first half. Not exactly a blitzing first 45’ but Morocco have the all-important opener and the onus remains on Egypt to produce something of note in the second period.

Naturally, the biggest issue they have once again is a lack of service in decent areas to Salah and Mohamed. Morocco defending well so far.

Egypt 0-1 Morocco – 41 mins

15:44 , Karl Matchett

Hegazi goes down with a howl on the halfway line but the referee waves play on and Morocco launch a counter. There was nobody near him so perhaps it’s a groin strain judging by the zone he’s protecting – certainly no foul though.

Egypt 0-1 Morocco – 36 mins

15:38 , Karl Matchett

Morocco seem to have calmed the short-lived dominance in possession of Egypt and they’re just gaining the upper-hand once more in open play.

Salah and a few team-mates are getting frustrated with officiating decisions but it’s hard to argue there have been too many big decisions go against them – certainly the penalty looked pretty stonewall.

Queiroz might have a big team talk on his hands in a few minutes.

Egypt 0-1 Morocco – 30 mins

15:32 , Karl Matchett

Elneny is incensed as a free-kick is given against him on the edge of the box. Understandable, given there was absolutely no contact and a clear dive, but the Egypt players are surrounding the ref and shouting at him in a way which will earn no favours, only bookings.

None given just yet for their aggressive demeanour though.

Hakimi steps up with the free-kick – and curls a fierce effort a few yards wide of the far post. Not his best effort.

Egypt 0-1 Morocco – 24 mins

15:26 , Karl Matchett

Kamal is booked after a foul is followed by him berating the referee. Moments earlier Salah had given Masina the slip and was also fouled though no yellow followed that time – and Bono was again called into action to help clear the danger.

Midway through the first half and it has been a decent reaction overall from the Pharaohs to falling behind, albeit without any clear sights of goal to equalise from so far.

Egypt 0-1 Morocco – 18 mins

15:21 , Karl Matchett

Marmoush drills a long-range effort on target which forces Sevilla goalkeeper Bono to fly across his goal and fist the effort away to the left. Morocco have largely sat off since the opener, waiting for some counter-attacking chances to open up.

Egypt enjoying the sustained possession, but just that strike from distance to show for it so far – and then Mohamed blazes another one from way out, this time well off-target.

Egypt 0-1 Morocco – 12 mins

15:14 , Karl Matchett

Not much in the way of a response so far from the Pharaohs. A few long balls toward Mohamed Salah, but fellow Premier League player Adam Masina is so far standing tall to head clear those efforts.

Carlos Queiroz, the Egypt head coach, is spoken to by the referee after a bit of an outburst.

Elsoulia is down injured at the moment and needs treatment too.

Egypt 0-1 Morocco – GOAL!

15:06 , Karl Matchett

6’ – Penalty given after the review! Up steps Boufal and buries it into the top corner – his third goal of the tournament and an early lead for Morocco!

That’s going to force a rethink in approach for Egypt perhaps, given the lack of attacking intent they have had at the tournament at times. If they want to progress in 90 minutes they are actually going to have to double their goal tally for the AFCON in the next 85 minutes or so.

Egypt 0-0 Morocco – live updates

15:04 , Karl Matchett

3’ – Hakimi goes flying into the box and beats Hegazy who lunges in with a tackle – he doesn’t get the ball, which runs out for a goal kick, and the PSG wing-back goes crashing to the ground!

The ref doesn’t signal for a penalty but he’s being told to go and review the incident pitchside!

Egypt 0-0 Morocco – live updates

15:01 , Karl Matchett

Kick-off! We are underway in the third quarter-final.

Egypt vs Morocco latest news – Salah aiming for glory with Pharaohs

14:50 , Karl Matchett

Salah, who was part of the Pharaohs side that failed on home soil in 2017, said winning the tournament would mean more than the Premier League or Champions League titles he has lifted with Liverpool.

“It’s my country, what I love the most. This trophy for me would be completely different, would be the closest one to my heart,” he said in a press conference.

“We were close before to win this African Cup, we gave it everything but we were not lucky to win it but it’s OK.

“Now we are here in the new one, we have to fight for it, we have to give everything to win it, and I’m sure the players have the same feeling.”

Morocco have not got past the last eight of the tournament since they finished runners-up in 2004.

Meanwhile, Salah’s club team-mate Sadio Mane looks set to play later on Sunday against Equatorial Guinea.

The Liverpool forward received treatment after a collision with the Cape Verde goalkeeper during Tuesday’s last-16 win and played on despite appearing to be initially knocked out.

But after scoring the opening goal, the 29-year-old lay down on the pitch holding his head and had to be helped off and eventually substituted.

Reports in Africa say that the Senegal team doctor is confident there was no concussion and that he should be fit to play on Sunday. The Senegal Football Federation put pictures on social media of the Liverpool man on an exercise bike on Thursday with the caption “Sadio is in good shape”.

Brain injury charity Headway deputy chief executive Luke Griggs accused Senegal of putting the result ahead of Mane’s safety, but he looks set to be involved.

Egypt vs Morocco latest news – National team progress could come at club-level expense

14:43 , Karl Matchett

Egypt’s progress at the Africa Cup of Nations could come at a heavy cost to its most popular club, dividing fan loyalties as the country awaits a key quarter-final clash in Cameroon on Sunday.

It also highlights a strange decision by FIFA to host its Club World Cup at the same time as the final week of the Cup of Nations tournament in an unprecedented overlapping of dates.

Cairo giants Al Ahly will participate in the Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates next week, playing their first game against Mexican club Monterrey in Abu Dhabi on 5 February.

But if Egypt beat Morocco in today’s quarter-final, and advance to next week’s semi-final and final, Al Ahly will have to play without six of their best players, who are in the Egypt squad at the tournament in Cameroon.

They also had another player, Ali Maaloul, in Tunisia’s squad – but they went out to Burkina Faso on Saturday.

Al Ahly, who enjoy fanatical support from millions of Egyptians and across the Middle East, were incredulous when FIFA in November belatedly announced that the Club World Cup would take place 3-13 February.

It was to have been played in Japan but they withdrew as hosts in September because of concerns over the Covic-19 pandemic.

The overlap in dates and potential impact on Al Ahly being able to take their strongest team the Club World Cup was pointed out in a protest to world football’s governing body but fell on deaf ears.

“Al Ahly sent official letters to the Egyptian Football Association, the Confederation of African Football and FIFA, requesting the three parties to collaborate to resolve the clash of dates, but no one has responded to our protests,” the club’s director of football Sayed Abdelhafiz said.

The Club World Cup offers the African champions a rare chance to measure themselves against top clubs from Europe and South America.

At last year’s Club World Cup, hosted in Qatar, Al Ahly lost to Bayern Munich in the semi-final but edged Brazil’s Palmeiras on post-match penalties in a shock success in the third-place play-off.

The dates for the 2022 edition coincide with a mini-break in England allowing European champions Chelsea to participate in Abu Dhabi without any disruption to the Premier League schedule.

Egypt vs Morocco latest news – Cameroon lie in wait in AFCON semis

14:36 , Karl Matchett

Karl Toko Ekambi scored a double as hosts Cameroon comfortably beat lowly-ranked Gambia 2-0 in Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final to become the first side to book a place in the last four.

The two goals came in a seven-minute burst in the second half as Cameroon finally converted their superiority into goals in front of an ecstatic crowd at the Japoma Stadium.

Toko Ekambi got his first with a 50th-minute header and then, in the 57th minute, sneaked in behind the Gambian defence to tap home a square pass for the second.

The Indomitable Lions completely dominated the encounter against the small west African country who, at 150 in the FIFA rankings, were the lowest-rank team coming into the 24-team tournament.

Full report:

Karl Toko Ekambi hits double as hosts Cameroon ease into semi-finals

Egypt vs Morocco latest news

14:28 , Karl Matchett

So where should we be looking today for goals? Both nations have a Europe-based front man among the goals this season – though each has just one strike so far at the AFCON.

Mohamed Salah has 46 goals for the national team and is the Egypt national team’s second-highest scorer of all time, behind only Hossam Hassan (68 goals).

Youssef En-Neysri only has 12 for Morocco, though has played almost 40 fewer internationals than his opponent today. His only strike so far came in the last 16, while Salah scored in the groups.

Sofiane Boufal and Achraf Hakimi have two goals apiece at the tournament – only four players have more.

Egypt vs Morocco latest news – Route to the semis

14:23 , Karl Matchett

So how did these two nations arrive to this point, within 90 minutes of the last four at the 2021 AFCON?

Egypt eased through in qualifying, unbeaten with three wins and three draws in six group games. Morocco fared similarly, but ended with a record of four wins, two draws, as they too completed the campaign with defeat. They also only conceded one goal in that run to Egypt’s three – both nations scored 10 in qualifying.

At the competition proper, the group stage posed little issue overall…but also little in the way of top-class excitement from the Pharaohs.

After a one-goal defeat to Nigeria, they bounced back with successive 1-0 wins of their own against Guinea-Bissau and Sudan to snare second place in Group D. That left them with a tricky last-16 clash against Ivory Coast, during which they certainly rode their luck en route to a 0-0 draw. Penalties were needed and Mohamed Salah netted the decisive spot-kick to earn a 5-4 win from 12 yards.

For the Atlas Lions, Group C was more routine. Early wins over Ghana (1-0) and Comoros (2-0) did the job, with top spot assured after a draw with Gabon (2-2).

They did fall behind early on in the last 16 against Malawi, but En-Nesyri notched before the break and Achraf Hakimi scored a winner midway through the second half.

Now Egypt and Morocco face each other, with Cameroon waiting in the semis.

Egypt vs Morocco team news

14:07 , Karl Matchett

And the Pharaohs’ confirmed XI:

Abogabal, Kamal, Hegazy, Abdelmoneim, Fatouh, Ashraf, Elsoulia, Elneny, Salah, Mohamed, Marmoush

Egypt vs Morocco team news

14:05 , Karl Matchett

Confirmed line-up for Morocco:

Bounou, Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Masina, S Amrabat, Barkok, Amallah, El Haddadi, Boufal, En-Nesyri

AFCON latest news

13:59 , Karl Matchett

Watford have confirmed forward Ismaila Sarr has officially joined up with Senegal ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final against Equatorial Guinea.

Sarr has been out of action since suffering a knee injury in the Hornets’ Premier League victory over Manchester United on November 20.

The 23-year-old’s fitness ahead of the tournament in Cameroon had been the subject of a club-versus-country row between Watford and the Senegalese Football Federation.

Ultimately it was mutually agreed that Sarr would travel to Barcelona for treatment.

After making good progress, the player has linked up with his country this week and could now be involved on Sunday.

A tweet from Watford read: “Ismaila Sarr has joined up with #TeamSenegal ahead of their #AFCON2021 quarter-final. We wish Ismaila a safe and successful time with his national team.”

Senegal face Equatorial Guinea in the final last-eight fixture, after Egypt first face Morocco.