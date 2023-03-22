AFM Moving HQ To Santa Monica’s Le Meridien Delfina – The Hamden Journal

The American Film Market will be moving to a new home for this year’s edition, setting up shop at Santa Monica’s Le Méridien Delfina Hotel on Pico Blvd. The shift slightly to the south east comes as the Loews Hotel, where the AFM has been staged for 30 years, closed for lengthy renovations earlier this month. The AFM runs from October 31-November 5.

Organizers said the move to the Méridien “will provide a new look for the AFM and a dynamic and innovative backdrop for you and your company to unite with the global film industry, showcase and discover the latest projects and offerings, connect with partners and engage in conversations about marketplace insights and trends.”

Although the new venue is not beachfront, it does offer views of the Pacific, but it will mean more time required to get to lunch at The Ivy or grab a steak at Chez Jay.

AFM organizers are “delighted that our new location means you will be returning to the same sunny beachside city for AFM 2023, to familiar places and faces, and that you will be part of this exciting new chapter for the market.”

Because this is a new venue, the AFM, which is produced by the Independent Film & Television Alliance, says it will provide more visual references for office choices and work directly with attendees to identify the best match for business needs and budgets.

Administrative essentials of the event remain unchanged. Exhibitor registration and pricing information will be made available in mid-April while buyer registration will open on July 5 — with a new Buyer Concierge and Buyer’s Lounge. Industry attendee registration will also open on July 5 with a variety of badge options.