AFI Awards Sets New Date For Luncheon Postponed Amid Covid Surge – The Hamden Journal

UPDATED, 4:15 PM: The American Film Institute has set a date for its AFI Awards Luncheon, which had been postponed during Christmas Week as the Omicron variant began surging. The reception now is set for Friday, March 11, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. The event originally was set for January 7.
PREVIOUSLY, December 20: The American Film Institute (AFI) announced today that the AFI Awards luncheon is postponed. The Luncheon was scheduled to take place on Friday, January 7, but due to concerns over the rising cases of Covid, AFI will reschedule the event for a later date.
“The goal of AFI Awards is to bring together the creative community at a private event founded in hugs and handshakes,” said Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO. “Because that goal is not achievable at this time, we will be postponing the event until we can properly celebrate the artists in a manner worthy of the gifts they have given the world.”
AFI Awards honorees include 10 outstanding films and 10 outstanding TV programs deemed culturally and artistically representative of this year’s most significant achievements in the art of the moving image. Additional honorees were selected in a category for “Special Awards,” designated for works of excellence that fall outside of the Institute’s criteria of American film and television.
The AFI awards honors 10 films and 10 TV shows that they deemed most culturally relevant and artistically representative. Here are their top 10 list and the recipients of the AFI Special Award.
AFI MOVIES OF THE YEAR
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick… BOOM!
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
AFI TELEVISION PROGRAMS OF THE YEAR
Hacks
Maid
Mare of Easton
Reservation Dogs
Schmigadoon!
Succession
Ted Lasso
The Underground Railroad
Wanda Vision
The White Lotus
AFI SPECIAL AWARD
Belfast
Squid Game
Summer of Soul (…Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)