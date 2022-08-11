AFI Awards Sets Date For 2022 Honorees Gala – The Hamden Journal

The American Film Institute said Thursday that its annual AFI Awards honorees event is set for Friday, January 13, 2023 at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.

The annual gala luncheon is for the winners of the AFI Awards, which go to the creative teams of the year’s 10 most outstanding motion pictures and TV series. Those winners are selected by a jury of AFI Trustees, artists, critics and scholars.

Earlier this year, the event returned in-person to honor the likes of eventual Oscar Best Picture winner CODA, Dune, King Richard and West Side Story on the film side, and Succession, Ted Lasso, The Underground Railroad and Reservation Dogs among the TV winners. Special mentions went to Belfast, Oscar winner Summer of Soul and Squid Game.

Submissions and deadlines for this year’s AFI Awards will be be announced soon, with the honorees to be announced some time in December ahead of the January gala.