Afghan man who escaped the Taliban is desperate to relocate his family to US

An Afghan man who managed to escape the Taliban is desperately trying to bring his vulnerable family to the U.S. – including his cancer-stricken dad – by the New Year.

Mujtaba Ebadi is overcome with worry about his ailing father and the rest of his family, who remain in Kabul in hiding.

“I need my family, they are my courage,” Ebadi, 27, told The Post this week. “My dad has supported me and helped me stand on my feet for my whole life. I’m frustrated now that I cannot help him when he needs me.”

Ebadi was evacuated to the US on Dec. 18 by the volunteer group Project Dynamo, which has been helping US citizens and green card holders escape from the Taliban-controlled country.

But his father, mother and younger brother lacked the necessary paperwork to travel with him to safety.

“I am working on getting them visas for immediate family,” Ebadi said. “But millions of other Afghans are trying to leave. The immigration offices are overwhelmed.”

Afghans scramble atop a plane at the Kabul airport on Aug. 16. Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images

Ebadi fears his family could be targeted because of his his former job as a telecommunications contractor to the US Army. Provided by Mujtaba Ebadi

Ebadi said that his former job as a telecommunications contractor to the US Army put a target on his family’s back, as the Taliban go door to door looking for US and Afghan government collaborators.

“I had to keep a low profile and lie about my job to the Taliban,” Ebadi said. “I have been telling my family to do the same, and limit their contacts till I can get them out.”

His fears for his family’s safety only get worse, as he hears more stories of Taliban brutality each day when he calls his parents.

“My mother told me about a girl she knew who had a refugee case in progress and was going to immigrate to Canada,” Ebadi said. An anonymous call guided the girl to a “safe house” to prepare for her trip. But it was really a nest of Taliban fighters lying in wait. They killed her, his mother told him.

Ebadi has settled in Dale City, Virginia, where he has a support system of friends, and works as a social media manager at an auto body shop.

He remains in contact with Project Dynamo, who is also helping him find a way to bring his family to the US.

“I have dreams in the US,” said Ebadi, who plans to go back to college. “I can’t follow these dreams without them being safe.”