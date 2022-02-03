Afcon semi-final latest score and goal updates tonight with game in extra time

Mohamed Salah reaction to a missed chance (AFP via Getty Images)

21:28 , Michael Jones

114 mins: Lea Siliki sends the ball over to Fai on the right side. His attempted cross hits El Fotouh on the side and bounces up onto his arm. There’s an muted appeal for handball but the referee waves for play to go on.

Both teams look knackered. This is heading to penalties for sure.

ET Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

21:23 , Michael Jones

111 mins: Cameroon’s corner is headed behind from inside the six-yard box and they have another go. This would be a brilliant time to score. The delivery is good once again but an Egyptian head is first to the ball and it gets headed out of the box again.

ET Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

21:21 , Michael Jones

108 mins: Cameroon’s final change sees Jean Onana come on for Martin Hongla. Cameroon send the ball forward to Aboubakar who lays it off to Lea Siliki. He shoots from range and an attempted block deflects the ball behind for a corner.

ET second half: Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

21:19 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Mohamed Sherif comes on to replace Mostafa Mohamed. Egypt have made all their changes now, they’re all in for the final 15 minutes.

Mo Salah flicks a pass into the Cameroon box but Onana comes off his line, gets there first and smothers the ball.

ET Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

21:15 , Michael Jones

105+1 mins: Substitute D’Jie makes a great run down the left side for the hosts and laces a cross into the box. Gabaski spills the ball but it doesn’t falll for Aboubakar who’s waiting in the middle and Egypt work it clear.

The first half of extra-time comes to an end and still no goals in this semi-final. Egypt are the team pushing for the winner. Cameroon look spent out there.

ET Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

21:10 , Michael Jones

102 mins: Chance! Salah receives the ball on the edge of the box. He turns well and tries to guide it into the bottom left corner. Ngadeu makes himself big and forces Salah to curl the shot around him but the ball doesn’t come back enough and goes wide of the left-hand post. That’s the best chance anyone’s had in a while.

ET Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

21:07 , Michael Jones

99 mins: Two more changes for Cameroon. Castelletto can’t continue after his knock and is replaced with Harold-Desty Moukoudi. Karl Toko Ekambi is also hooked with Christian Bassogog replacing the forward.

ET Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

21:05 , Michael Jones

96 mins: Trezeguet’s shot from the left side of the box hits Fai and bounces behind for an Egyptian corner. Castelletto is down in the six yard box. Cameroon seem to be preparing a couple of changes, one looks like a replacement centre-back.

It’s another poor corner from Trezguet whose cross doesn’t beat the first man and allows Cameroon to clear their lines.

ET Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

21:01 , Michael Jones

93 mins: Oh my! Cameroon win a free kick in Egypt’s half over on the inside right channel. It’s a fair way out from goal when Lea Silki takes the set piece. He seems to go for goal as it’s a terrible ball into the box. Gabaski is off his line as the ball begins to drop, it looks as though the ball may drop under the crossbar and Gabaski is forced to backtrack. He’s panicked for a moment but breathes a sigh of relief as the ball drops on top of the goal.

ET Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

20:58 , Michael Jones

Kick off: So another 30 minutes to decide who will face Senegal in the Afcon final on Sunday. Fluids have been taken on, instructions have been given.

Nothing could separate the teams over the 90 minutes, will will finally get a goal in extra-time?

Full-time: Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

20:54 , Michael Jones

90+4 mins: There’s the final whistle and extra-time is needed to decide the second finalist of the Africa Cup of Nations. It’s Egypt’s third match in a row to go to extra-time, will they have enough in the tank to see it through to the end?

Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

20:52 , Michael Jones

90+2 mins: Egypt’s corner is cleared at the front post bu Aboubakar. It was a poor delivery from Trezeguet and the ball rolls all the way back to Gabaski. He belts it long and the ball drops to Trezeguet. He cuts inside and drills one from outside the box. He doesn’t catch it clean and the effort goes wide.

Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

20:51 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Four minutes of added time to play. It looks as though Egypt are going to have to negotiate extra-time without their manager. Neither team is going to win this in stoppage time. Trezeguet breaks down the left side and wins a corner for Egypt.

Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

20:49 , Michael Jones

87 mins: Carlos Queiroz has been veyr animated on the sidelines so much so that the referee has booked the Egyptian manager. Queiroz keeps up his verbal volley and the referee pulls out a red card!

Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

20:46 , Michael Jones

84 mins: Changes! Egypt bring on another two substitutes as Emam Ashour and Mohanad Lasheen come on for the final five minutes or so. Mohamed Elneny and Omar Kamal are the men replaced.

For Cameroon Clinton D’Jie replaces Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu. Will the changes have any impact in the 90 or are the managers preparing for extra-time?

Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

20:42 , Michael Jones

81 mins: Under 10 minutes to play in this semi-final. Strap in folks it looks as though we’re heading for extra-time. The game is opening up as both teams look to force a winning goal but neither side has created a clearcut chance for the last 15 minutes or so.

Chance! Just as I type that Cameroon sweep down the right. Anguissa manages to cut the ball back to the edge of the box under pressure from Elneny. It comes to Ekambi who lays it off to Fai. Fai dinks the ball into the box and shoots with the outside of his right foot and fires the chance straight into the arms of Gabaski.

Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

20:38 , Michael Jones

78 mins: A long diagonal ball comes over to the right wing where Sobhi brings it down. He flicks it off to Salah as Trezeguet comes flying into the box. Salah attempts to pick him out but underhits his pass and allows Cameroon to clear their lines.

James Lea Silki comes on to replace Samuel Oum Gouet for Cameroon.

Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

20:35 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Cameroon still haven’t made a substitution compared to Egypt’s two. Ramadan Sobhi is on for Omar Marmoush. The hosts look a little leggy now and could use some fresh legs to regain control of the game. A goal now would surely be a winner. Will we get one or is this game heading to extra-time?

Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

20:31 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Chance! Anguissa goes on a run to dribble the ball into the box but loses possession as Egypt boot the ball clear. It rolls nicely to Gouet who drills on from a long way out and catches it perfectly. Gabaski is worried for a moment but manages to leap to his right and keep it out.

Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

20:28 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Chance! Ngamaleu flicks the free kick in towards the near post. Martin Hongla makes a decent run and gets a glancing head to the ball, changing it’s direction and forcing Gabaski into a low save to his right.

Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

20:26 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Egypt have grown strongly into the game in this second half and have all but stopped Cameroon’s forward runs. The hosts attempt to wrestle back a bit of momentum but stringing together a few passes. Ngamaleu makes a run down the left side and takes the ball deep into Egypt’s half. Abdelmonem comes across as cover and clatters into the midfielder earning Cameroon a free kick.

Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

20:22 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Salah chips the ball into the box and picks out Elneny. He doesn’t bring the ball under control cleanly and almost knocks it out of play before keeping it from crossing the byline. Elneny flicks the ball over to the opposite side of the box but Fai takes control of the bouncing ball and clears the danger for Cameroon.

Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

20:19 , Michael Jones

60 mins: An hour gone and nothing to separate the two teams. Yesterday’s semi-final finished 3-1 to Senegal with all four of those goals coming in the last 20 minutes.

Aboubakar tries to bulldoze his way through two defenders but doesn’t get far before losing the ball.

Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

20:17 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Cameroon have found a bit of rhythm in this half now. They win consecutive corners but don’t trouble the goal with either. Hongla recovers the ball from the second set piece but is forced back into his own half. He slots the ball back towards his own goalkeeper but doesn’t see Salah hovering in space.

The Egyptian captain intercepts the backpass and runs towards the box. He’s got his eyes locked on the goalkeeper who comes flying out of the area to close him down. Salah attempts to take the ball around Onana but the goalkeeper gets to the ball and knocks it away from the forward keeping Cameroon from conceding what would have been a certain goal!

Great goalkeeping.

Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

20:12 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Chance! Cameroon string together their first attack of the second half with a move down the right side. The ball is drilled low into the box but El Wensh pokes it away. The ball rolls back out of the penalty area and Anguissa sprints into a first time shot. He goes for power over control and blasts the effort high over the crossbar.

Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

20:10 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Marmoush dances into the box from the left and nutmegs Fai on his way into the box. Castelletto comes across to stop his run and blocks off the angle for Marmoush to shoot. Instead he passes it back and Egypt switch the play over to the right side. Kamal drives forward and tries to take on Tolo who holds his ground and wins the ball with a well timed tackle.

Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

20:06 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Trezeguet gets stuck into the action with a run down the left wing. He cuts back inside and wins a foul from Fai who leaves out a trailing leg.

The free kick is curled into the box and Mostafa Mohamed wins the ball in the air. He fires a header at goal but sends it straight into the hands of Andre Onana. Bright start from Egypt.

Second half: Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

20:03 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Aston Villa’s Trezeguet comes on to replace Amr El Soleya for Egypt. He came on at half-time in the quarter-final and scored to send his country through to this stage. Can he score again tonight?

Egypt get the match back underway.

As African Cup plays out, soccer dying in parts of Cameroon

20:01 , Michael Jones

The African Cup of Nations in Cameroon sparks memories for Tiku Achale of what soccer used to be like in his hometown before the fighting and the killings.

Achale remembers fans wearing Cameroon team shirts and carrying flags as they walked down the streets on gameday, even if Cameroon was playing across the country in the capital Yaounde or somewhere else in the world.

Some of the most dedicated would wear the entire team uniform, complete with soccer boots, he recalled.

As African Cup plays out, soccer dying in parts of Cameroon

Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

19:58 , Michael Jones

Egypt had to soak up a lot of pressure over the first 30 minutes of that half. Cameroon threw a lot at them but they absorbed it all and got lucky with a header from Michael Ngadeu bouncing off the post.

Carlo Queiroz will hope his team can start the second half on the front foot. Based on what we saw from the first 45 minutes one goal may be enough to win this match.

Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

19:53 , Michael Jones

Mo Salah hasn’t had a great deal to do for Egypt. Cameroon’s forwards, Karl Toko Ekambi and Vincent Aboubakar, had the better chances in the first half but neither player could find the back of the net.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Half-time: Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

19:48 , Michael Jones

45+3 mins: Cameroon dominated the first half but Egypt created a couple of decent chances of their own. More importantly the Pharaohs have been defensively sound and Cameroon haven’t been able to find a way past Gabaski. Michael Ngadeu struck the post with Vincent Aboubakar and Karl Toko Ekambi having decent chances as well.

It’s been a close game and it feels as though a spark of creativity and genius is going to be needed to break the deadlock.

Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

19:46 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Three minutes to play at the end of the first half, will we see an opening goal before half-time? Seems unlikely at the minute.

Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

19:45 , Michael Jones

43 mins: There’s a clash of heads between El Wensh and Ngadeu with both players staying down afterwards. Mahmoud Hamdi El Wensh is strapped up by the medical team but is going to play on for Egypt. Ngadeu seems okay, he’s continuing as well.

Anguissa and Fathy clash with each now and the game stops again. Both teams seem to want to get into half-time.

Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

19:40 , Michael Jones

41 mins: Salah’s delivery is whipped into the six-yard box but gets headed back out of the penalty area. Fathy drifts into space on the left side of the area as Egypt recover the ball and curl it back into the middle. Fathy wins the ball into the air and heads it towards the far top corner forcing Andre Onana to tip the ball over the crossbar.

Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

19:39 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Tolo brings the ball down the left wing and flicks it over the head of Kamal. Kamal checks Tolo’s run and is shown the first yellow card of the game. The resultant set piece is whipped deep into the box and Egypt clear their lines whilst setting up a counterattack. Mo Salah leads the charge and wins a free kick just outside the Cameroon box.

Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

19:36 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Cameroon need to make use of their dominance. Egypt are being outplayed, they’ve hardly strung together an attack. Marmoush attempts the carry the ball down the left wing but overruns it and takes the ball out of play. Egypt’s last two games have both gone to extra-time and it’s showing on their players. They look more tired than Cameroon who are fizzing the ball around and threatening the Egyptian goal.

Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

19:34 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Chance! Ngamaleu makes a fine run down the left side with the ball and brings it across the byline. Aboubakar makes a run to the near post but Ngamaleu cuts it back to Ekambi in the middle of the box. He pass is a little behind the striker and he can’t connect properly with his shot. The ball loops up and Gabaski clings on to it.

Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

19:32 , Michael Jones

30 mins: A frustrated Mo Salah jogs back to help his team out in defence and takes out the legs of Karl Toko Ekambi. Cameroon win a free kick as Salah avoids a yellow card. Ngamaleu swings the set piece into the box but it goes over everyone’s heads.

Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

19:29 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Gabaski had to be subbed off in Egypt’s last match but he’s back on his feet and prepared to play on. Egypt attempt to spend some time on the ball by knocking it around at the back. Cameroon press up the pitch and El Wensh sends a long ball forward for Marmoush. He comes inside from the left but can’t win the ball in the air and Cameroon regain possession.

Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

19:25 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Good goalkeeping! Cameroon attack down the right and slot the ball back to Anguissa. He floats a curling cross into the box and looks to have perfectly picked out Aboubakar. Gabaski come flying off his line and punches the ball off the head of the Cameroon captain getting it clear. The two players come together and Gabaski needs a second or two to recover from the collision.

Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

19:23 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Chance! Ngadeu gets another great chance to score for Cameroon. It comes from another corner but this one is drilled low into the box towards Anguissa. He jumps over the ball letting it run to Ngadeu who attempts to shoot on the turn but gets it all wrong and scuffs the ball away from goal.

Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

19:20 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Chance! Andre-Frank Anguissa takes on El Soleya as he brings the ball into the box from the from the right wing. El Soleya holds him off well and believes he’s won a goalkick after marshalling the ball out of play but the referee points to the corner flag.

The corner is whipped into the box and Michael Ngadeu meets it the air. The ball strikes his shoulder and whacks right into the top left corner of the post before rebounding into the box. Aboubakar is the first to react but can only poek the ball wide of the near post!

Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

19:16 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Aboubakar darts inside from the left and drives the ball into the box. He dinks it past Omar Kamal and attempts to run around the defender. Kamal holds his ground and keeps the Cameroon captain away from the ball long enough for his fellow defenders to clear the lines. Aboubakar isn’t best pleased about that defensive effort.

Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

19:13 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Hamdi Fathy is punished for a clip on Aboubakar. Cameroon win a free kick over on the inside right channel. Ngamaleu floats the set piece into the box but Gabaski comes off his line and plucks the ball out of the air under pressure from a swarm of Cameroon forwards. Good take from the Egyptian goalkeeper.

Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

19:10 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Fai makes an overlapping run wide on the right and whips a cross straight into the hands of the Egyptian goalkeeper Motamed Abou Gabal (Gabaski).

Egypt then win a throw in deep in Cameroon’s half. El Soleya chucks the ball to Mo Salah who plays it up to Marmoush. He holds up the ball on the front edge of the box before laying it off to Salah sprinting forward. Salah brings the ball under control and takes a shot from range but fires the effort wide of the far post.

Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

19:06 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Omar Marmoush chases down a long ball and has to contend with Nouhou Tolo and Fai Collins. Fai nips in front of the Egyptian striker and gets to the ball first. He holds off an attempted tackle and wins a free kick for Cameroon.

Egypt haven’t really found a footing in the game yet but it’s early days and they have plenty of time to build up a bit of rhythm.

Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

19:04 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu makes a proactive run down the right wing and carries the ball just insdie the Egypt box on the right. He attempts to pull it back into the middle for Vincent Aboubakar but the pass is intercepted and and booted clear by Amr El Soleya.

Cameroon have started as the more attacking side.

Cameroon 0 – 0 Egypt

19:01 , Michael Jones

Kick off: This game is a replay of the 2017 Afcon final in which Cameroon were victorious. The hosts get the ball rolling in this semi-final. It gets played over to Fai Collins on the right side and he knocks it back to Jean-Charles Castelletto. The defender attempts a long ball back down the right wing but boots the ball out for a throw in.

AFCON 2022: Cameroon vs Egypt

18:57 , Michael Jones

The teams have made their way out onto the pitch at the Olembe Stadium and the national anthems are being played. Cameroon face Egypt in the second semi-final of the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal await in Sunday’s final but who will be their opponents?

Kick off is up next…

AFCON 2022: Cameroon vs Egypt

18:54 , Michael Jones

Since the beginning of 2017, no player has been directly involved in more goals (9) at the Africa Cup of Nations than Egypt’s Mohamed Salah (six goals, three assists) or Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar (seven goals, two assists).

(AFP via Getty Images)

AFCON 2022: Cameroon vs Egypt

18:51 , Michael Jones

The Africa Cup of Nations hosts have been eliminated in three of their last five semi-final matches in the competition, with Egypt the last such team to progress from this round (2-1 against Senegal in 2006).

Will Cameroon be on the positive end of tonight’s result?

AFCON 2022: Karl Toko Ekambi hits double as hosts Cameroon ease into Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals

18:48 , Michael Jones

Karl Toko Ekambi scored a double as hosts Cameroon comfortably beat lowly-ranked Gambia 2-0 in Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final to become the first side to book a place in the last four.

The two goals came in a seven-minute burst in the second half as Cameroon finally converted their superiority into goals in front of an ecstatic crowd at the Japoma Stadium.

Toko Ekambi got his first with a 50th-minute header and then, in the 57th minute, sneaked in behind the Gambian defence to tap home a square pass for the second.

Karl Toko Ekambi hits double as hosts Cameroon ease into semi-finals

AFCON 2022: Cameroon vs Egypt

18:45 , Michael Jones

Cameroon have progressed from seven of their nine semi-final matches at the Africa Cup of Nations, only opponents Egypt (8) have made it through this round more often in AFCON history.

This should be a fantastic semi-final clash.

AFCON 2022: Queiroz on reaching the semi-final

18:41 , Michael Jones

Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz says that his team won’t be affected by both of their previous knockout round games going to extra-time and claims his team are ready to face Cameroon tonight. He said:

To reach the semi-finals is a reward for us. Facing hosts Cameroon is tough as they play very good football. “We want to offer the world a pleasant match between two great African teams. We are ready for this semi-final. “It is true that we have played two consecutive matches with extra-time, but we remain ready to play a very good match. We have the right team for this kind of games.”

AFCON 2022: Cameroon vs Egypt

18:38 , Michael Jones

Egypt have won three of their last four Africa Cup of Nations games against Cameroon with the other game ending in defeat.

They’ve scored nine goals during this run after netting just twice across their previous six encounters against the Indomitable Lions in the competition (one win, two draws and three defeats)

AFCON 2022: Will Mo Salah step up again for Egypt?

18:35 , Michael Jones

Mohamed Salah was the saviour for his team once again, as Egypt came from behind to beat Morocco 2-1 after extra time at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The quarter-final tie was a stop-start affair with more fouls and clashes among the players than chances on goal, but the Pharaohs had enough quality in the final third thanks to their talismanic No 1, who delivered two clinical moments from close range – and were indebted to goalkeeper Mohamed Abougabal, who went off injured after a fantastic late save.

Salah scores one and assists another to send Egypt to AFCON semi-finals

AFCON 2022: Cameroon vs Egypt routes to the semi-finals

18:32 , Michael Jones

Cameroon are unbeaten in all five games of their Africa Cup of Nations campaign so far. They defeated Burkina Faso 2-1 in their opening match before following up with a 4-1 victory over Ethiopia. A 1-1 draw with Cape Verde in their final group game was enough for them to finish top of Group A and set up a round of 16 tie with Comoros that they won 2-1. Last time out Cameroon scored twice to cruise past Gambia in the quarter-finals but now face a tough test against Egypt this evening.

Egypt’s AFCON campaign started off with a 1-0 defeat to Nigeria but they followed up that loss with consecutive victories against Guinea-Bissau and Sudan to finish second in Group D and make it into the knockout stages. A goalless draw with Ivory Coast followed by the Pharaohs won the penalty shootout 5-4 to reach the quarter-finals. Morocco took an early lead but Liverpool’s Mo Salah and Aston Villa’s Trezeguet both scored to complete a comeback victory and put Egypt into the semi-finals.

AFCON 2022: Cameroon vs Egypt

18:29 , Michael Jones

This will be the 11th Africa Cup of Nations encounter between Egypt and Cameroon, no two teams have met on more occasions in the competition’s history.

Egypt have won the continental tournament seven times with Cameroon successfully on five occasions making the teams the two most successful nations in the competition.

AFCON 2022: Aboubakar on Salah

18:26 , Michael Jones

Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar has been speaking to RFI about his Egyptian counterpart Mohamed Salah and says that despite Salah’s great form in the Premier League he isn’t too impressed with the forward. Aboubakar had strong words about Salah saying:

I see him as he was before. He’s having a great season in the Premier League, helping his country to advance in this competition (Afcon). I wish him a lot of luck. May the best man win! “I’m not very impressed with him. I say it clearly because I am an honest person and I have my own way of seeing things. If he impressed me, I would say so. But he doesn’t impress me much. “He’s a good player, he scores a lot but he doesn’t produce a lot of stuff in the game. Of course, he does good things in the Premier League because he’s been in a team for years. “He is a good player but not at the level of someone like [Kylian] Mbappe.”

AFCON 2022: Sadio Mane seals Senegal victory over Burkina Faso to reach AFCON final

18:23 , Michael Jones

Cameroon and Egypt are playing for a spot in the AFCON final on Sunday. The first semi-final took place last night between Senegal and Burkina Faso.

Senegal struck three times in the last 20 minutes to book their place in Sunday’s final as they overcame Burkina Faso 3-1 at Yaounde’s Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.

Abdou Diallo shot home from close range after a corner in the 70th minute for the first and a strike from Bamba Dieng doubled Senegal’s lead six minutes later.

Blati Toure pulled a goal back to make it 2-1 in the 82nd minute but Sadio Mane added a final flourish with a breakaway goal five minutes later to restore Senegal’s two-goal advantage as their quality triumphed over a gallant Burkinabe outfit.

Sadio Mane seals Senegal victory over Burkina Faso to reach AFCON final

AFCON 2022: Cameroon vs Egypt team changes

18:20 , Michael Jones

Cameroon manager Antonio Conceicao sticks with the same starting XI that defeated Gambia in the quarter-finals. Karl Toko Ekambi and Vincent Aboubakar are the top two goalscorers in the competition and will lead the line.

Carlo Queiroz meanwhile makes two changes to the Egypt starting line-up. Hamdi Fathi and Mahmoud Hamdi El Wensh both come into the team with Ahemd Hegazy and Ayman Ashraf dropping out. Mohamed Abou Gabal starts in goal for the Pharaohs.

AFCON 2022: Cameroon vs Egypt line-ups

18:10 , Michael Jones

Here’s how both teams line-up for tonight’s semi-final:

Cameroon XI: Onana; Fai, Ngamaleu, Tolo; Ngadeu, Castelleto, Hongla, Gouet, Anguissa; Aboubakar, Toko Ekambi

Egypt XI: Gabal; Fathi, El Wensh, Abdelmonem, Elneny; Kamal, El Soleya, El Fotouh; Salah, Mohamed, Marmoush

AFCON 2022: Cameroon vs Egypt

18:03 , Michael Jones

Cameroon boss, Antonio Conceiçao, says that his goal is to lead the five-time champions to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations but understands that his team face a tough test against Egypt, and Mo Salah in particular, tonight. He said:

Our goal is clear; to play a good game and go to the final. “We will play against a very good team, Egypt, the most successful team in Africa. They have very good players, including one of the best in the world, namely Mohamed Salah. “My players are motivated to win. We have positive pressure, but our pbjective is clear, to win the title for the Cameroonian people.W

AFCON 2022: How will Cameroon vs Egypt fixture play out?

17:59 , Michael Jones

The Olembe Stadium will host Cameroon’s semi-final encounter with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The stadium was given approval to host both the second last four tie and the final by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) despite eight people dying in a crush outside the arena after Cameroon’s fixture against the Comoros.

The two most successful sides in AFCON history meet in a rematch of the 2017 final, a game settled by Vincent Aboubakar’s winner two minutes from time that secured Cameroon their fifth triumph.

Here’s how we see tonight’s semi-final playing out:

Predicting how Cameroon vs Egypt will play out

AFCON 2022: Cameroon vs Egypt quater-final results

17:55 , Michael Jones

Karl Toko Ekambi scored twice in the second half of Cameroon’s quarter-final against Gambia to send the Indomitable Lions into the semi-finals. It continues a solid run for Cameroon who are yet to lose during this tournament. They’ve scored 11 goals in five games, but their only clean sheet came in against Gambia and they’ll hope to repeat that performance tonight.

Egypt needed extra-time to squeeze past Morocco in their own quarter-final match. Sofiane Boufal opened the scoring with a seventh minute penalty and it took until the second half for Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah to equalise for Egypt. As the game entered extra-time Aston Villa’s Trezeguet found the back of the net in the 100th minute of the game to give The Pharaohs the win and set up tonight’s clash with the tournament’s hosts.

AFCON 2022: Cameroon vs Egypt team news

17:51 , Michael Jones

With strikers Karl Toko Ekambi and competition top-scorer Vincent Aboubakar in top form, it seems unlikely that experienced coach Toni Conceição will make changes to the Cameroon side that beat Gambia, with no new reported injuries.

Egypt’s biggest issues are in goal. Mohamed El Shenawy and Mohamed Abou Gabal have each picked up injuries during the knockout rounds, pressing Mohamed Sobhy into an international debut off the bench against Morocco. The starting berth may again be the 22-year-old’s in the last four.

17:35 , Lawrence Ostlere

Follow all the latest updates as hosts Cameroon take on Mohamed Salah’s Egypt for a place in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal.